Global Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Market 2017: Upland Software, Planview, Inc, Oracle Corporation, Software

WiseGuyReports.com adds “2017-2022 Global and Japan Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Market Analysis Report ” reports to its Database.

Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2022

The global Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2017, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Japan plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2017, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report, with focus on top players in the global and Japan, studies the Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) market's development status and future trend in the global and Japan. It splits Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) market by type and by applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospect.

The major players include

Upland Software, Inc. (Texas, US)

Planview, Inc. (Texas, US)

Planisware S.A.S. (California, US)

Oracle Corporation (California, US)

Software AG (Darmstadt, Germany)

SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, US)

Changepoint Corporation (Washington, US)

CA Technologies (New York, US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (California, US)

Clarizen (California, US)

ErviceNow, Inc. (California, US)

Foxtable (Zhanjiang, China)

Geographically, this report splits the Global market into the following regions:

Asia Pacific

Japan

Tokyo

Yokohama

Osaka

Nagoya

Others

China

Korea

India

Others

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Russia

Others

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Southeast Asia

Singapore

Malaysia

Vietnam

Myanmar

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Others

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Iran

UAE

Turkey

Israel

Egypt

South Africa

Others

On the basis of product, the Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) market is primarily split into

By PPM Type

Software

Services

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

Key Applications

Project management

Portfolio management

Demand management

Financial management

Resource management

Others

Table Of Contents

Continued…….

