Global Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Market 2017: Upland Software, Planview, Inc, Oracle Corporation, Software
WiseGuyReports.com adds “2017-2022 Global and Japan Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Market Analysis Report ” reports to its Database.
Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2022
The global Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2017, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Japan plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2017, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report, with focus on top players in the global and Japan, studies the Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) market's development status and future trend in the global and Japan. It splits Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) market by type and by applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospect.
The major players include
Upland Software, Inc. (Texas, US)
Planview, Inc. (Texas, US)
Planisware S.A.S. (California, US)
Oracle Corporation (California, US)
Software AG (Darmstadt, Germany)
SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)
Microsoft Corporation (Washington, US)
Changepoint Corporation (Washington, US)
CA Technologies (New York, US)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (California, US)
Clarizen (California, US)
ErviceNow, Inc. (California, US)
Foxtable (Zhanjiang, China)
Geographically, this report splits the Global market into the following regions:
Asia Pacific
Japan
Tokyo
Yokohama
Osaka
Nagoya
Others
China
Korea
India
Others
Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Russia
Others
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Southeast Asia
Singapore
Malaysia
Vietnam
Myanmar
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines
Others
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Iran
UAE
Turkey
Israel
Egypt
South Africa
Others
On the basis of product, the Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) market is primarily split into
By PPM Type
Software
Services
By Deployment
On-premises
Cloud
Key Applications
Project management
Portfolio management
Demand management
Financial management
Resource management
Others
