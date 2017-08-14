VehiclesTEST Selects Flick Fusion's SMARTFLICKS Platform for Independent Test-Drive Videos for Auto Dealers
"We have admired the professionalism and high-quality content of VehiclesTEST’s videos for a long time, and we're very excited to be selected as its video host moving forward," said Tim James, COO of Flick Fusion. "We're even more excited for VehiclesTEST’s customers and the extra benefits they'll receive now that VehiclesTEST is utilizing SMARTFLICKS to help them get their video content in front of the right shoppers at the right time in the buying cycle."
"We selected Flick Fusion SMARTFLICKS because viewing a VehiclesTEST video on a mobile phone is as good—or better—as it is on a desktop," said Doug Thompson, Publisher of VehiclesTEST. "In addition to hosting, VehiclesTEST-SMARTFLICKS offers advanced marketing and distribution features that will help to increase organic SEO rankings, conversion rates and generate more leads for our dealership subscribers."
According to the Google report "The 5 Auto Shopping Moments Every Brand Must Own," test-drive videos are one of the top three types of video content that car shoppers search for, along with videos that show features and options and vehicle walkthroughs.
VehiclesTEST's test-drive videos include highway and city footage with commentary on the actual use of the vehicle, objective performance data on speed and acceleration, fuel economy results and highlights of new and improved features designed to help buyers make an informed purchase decision right on the dealer's website.
Watch the VehiclesTEST Honda Odyssey video road test: https://www.yonkershonda.com/new-honda-odyssey
Watch the VehiclesTEST Toyota C-HR video road test: http://www.dwtoyotalasvegas.com/new-inventory/index.htm?search=&model=C-HR&year=2018&gvBodyStyle=SUV
Flick Fusion's SMARTFLICKS is the industry's most advanced video marketing platform. SMARTFLICKS makes it easy and affordable for resellers to engage with their dealership clients' customers by offering up the right video content at the right time in the buying cycle. All VehiclesTEST test-drive videos hosted on SMARTFLICKS are viewable on mobile devices.
About VehiclesTEST
VehiclesTEST.com traces its roots back to 1999, when co-founder Chris Kelly revolutionized the marine industry with online test videos by creating the award-winning BoatTEST.com. Since 2007, VehiclesTEST.com has produced high-energy performance-oriented video test reviews on cars, trucks and SUVs. VehiclesTEST.com shoots all of its own Honda and Toyota B-roll footage, fully fuel and speed tests all vehicles, and publishes those reports so the prospective buyer can review objective information from a third-party source.
About Flick Fusion
Flick Fusion offers a full-solution video hosting, marketing and distribution platform to automotive and other inventory-based industries. The platform delivers automated, integrated and rule/behavior-based, including geo-targeted, video content in real-time, across multiple touchpoints and throughout the entire purchase cycle.
Flick Fusion makes it easy for dealers to create desktop and mobile-friendly vehicle inventory videos, video email and customer engagement videos such as testimonials, service department overviews and more. Videos are proven to capture more buyers' attention, advance organic SEO rankings, generate leads and increase conversion rates. The Flick Fusion system builds emotional value and customer loyalty for more than 4,500 auto dealerships through a network of 80 to 100 resellers.
