Israels & Neuman, PLC files FINRA Arbitration Claim Against Cetera Advisors Related to Advisor George Merhoff
The claim alleges that the investor was serviced by one of Cetera Advisors’ representatives in Oregon, George C. Merhoff, Jr., who is alleged to have recommended numerous high risk investments in oil and energy stocks, including Linn Energy, Pengrowth Energy, and Amerigas Partners, which proved to be disastrous when oil prices tumbled. The claim also alleges that Merhoff recommended a number of illiquid alternative investments (including Cypress Income Funds and ICON 12) while George Merhoff was with a prior firm, Pacific West Securities.
The claim further alleges that Merhoff made a number of unsuitable investment recommendations to his client, and that this resulted in substantial investment losses. Merhoff and Cetera Advisors had also previously been the subject of a regulatory action by the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation, which alleged that Merhoff inappropriately concentrated his clients’ investments in oil and energy stocks.
Israels & Neuman, PLC is a securities arbitration and investment fraud law firm with offices in Vancouver, Washington; Seattle; Denver, Colorado; and Ann Arbor Michigan. The firm has previously litigated cases in Portland, Oregon and represents clients in all 50 States. Its attorneys have represented over 1,000 investors in cases to recover investment losses due to the actions or inactions of their advisor or brokerage firm, including previous cases against Cetera Advisors. All of the firm’s arbitration cases are taken on a contingent fee basis, meaning you do not pay unless money is recovered for you.
