Coulson Ice Blast a Finalist for Prestigious R&D 100 Awards
Other finalists include NASA, Los Alamos National Laboratory, GM, IBM and MITVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coulson Ice Blast’s IceStorm90 ice blasting machine has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious R&D 100 awards! The R&D 100 awards, considered the most prestigious recognition of innovation, were established by R&D Magazine in 1963 and have honoured the 100 most innovative technologies of every year since.
Besides technical innovation, the judges evaluated how revolutionary and disruptive the IceStorm90 is to currently available products on the market. Of this, there is no question; ice blasting almost completely replaces the need for other industrial cleaning technologies and can even tackle jobs where abrasive blasting was previously required. The IceStorm90 uses regular ice cubes as a blast media for cleaning, made from tap water or purchased from an international network of ice cube distributors. In doing so, a better cleaning result can be achieved with 90% less water usage compared to pressure washing.
Coulson Ice Blast is in good company, with other finalists for the R&D 100 award including NASA, Los Alamos National Laboratory, General Motors, IBM, HP, Dow Corning, Hitachi and MIT Lincoln Laboratory in recognition of projects that span advances in medical technology, gene expression profiling, drone flight software systems, material science, radiation shields for spacecraft, adhesives, microchip electronics and imaging technology, among many others. Winners are announced on November 17th.
