Former ESPN Radio Host Knows What Sports Fans Love with Award Winning, Top-Rated Sports Bar

Owner Jim Armstrong, former Denver Post sports columnist, sports-talk host on ESPN radio and sports fan now manages a top of the line sports bar in Westminster
Bender’s Bar & Grill boasts one of the largest selection of sports channels, HD TV’s, video games, and one of the dog-friendliest patios in Westminster.
NEIGHBORING CITIES AROUND WESTMINSTER, CO, August 7th, 2017. Owner Jim Armstrong, former Denver Post sports columnist, sports-talk host on ESPN radio and all around sports fan now manages a top of the line sports bar in the Westminster area. The former sports-talk radio host has taken his love of sports and shared it in a way that everyone else can enjoy. Considered by many the standard of the industry among Boulder Turnpike sports bars, Bender’s Bar & Grill has won many awards, including 2012 Best Of Broomfield and a Top 10 designation by Channle 7’s A List among metro-area sports bars.
This sports bar features a number of amenities that have earned it a beloved reputation in the neighborhood. Featuring 28 HD big screens, including Bender’s signature 70-incher and seven 50-inchers above the bar, there is plenty to see here. Bender’s Bar & Grill carries 32 beers on tap, including one of the widest selections of Colorado crafts in the area, and its award-winning menu prompted the University of Colorado to choose Bender’s as the official caterer for the Folsom Field press box on football Saturdays. The bar also hosts dozens of private functions every year, from corporate outings to birthdays and wedding receptions. Bender’s can accommodate parties of 100-plus, and general manager Cathy Hooper has decades of experience personalizing menus for any event.
While other sports bars talk a good game, Bender’s Bar & Grill delivers it with the most extensive roster of premium sports-viewing packages in the metro area. The list of options for customers includes the NFL Sunday Ticket, the Big Ten Network, the Pac-12 Network, NHL Center Ice, MLB Extra Innings and NBA TV. No wonder Coloradans for Nebraska and Steeler nation of North Denver chose Bender’s Bar & Grill as their official weekend hangout.
Bender’s Bar & Grill is also dog-friendly, with one of the largest dog-permitted patios in the metro area. The patio overlooks the Promenade Lake, making an ideal setting to relax, have a brew or two, and a bite to eat. The staff at Bender’s will take care of your four-legged friends too, with a bowl of water and a handful of treats on the menu for every furry friend. Bender’s is so committed to being dog friendly they donate proceeds from every sale of Bender’s Brew, a microbrew available for only $4.25 a print, to the Rocky Mountain Puppy Rescue.
With different daily specials, a Thursday trivia night, and boasting an excellent view of the hockey rink, Bender’s Bar & Grill has been serving to sports lovers for a long time. Located in northwest Westminster and open until 2:00am every night of the week, people are encouraged to drop on by and get a feel for the hockey-themed restaurant, its large menu, diverse selection of sports channels and games to play for themselves. As for catering services, Individuals should contact Cathy Hooper, general manager of Bender’s Bar & Grill, for more details at (303) 974-5215 or by email at benderssportsbar@gmail.com.
