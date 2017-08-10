The Accent Coach Announces Results from Research Showing Best Proven Strategies for Public Speaking

Claudette Roche is a dialect coach who teaches accent reduction. She teaches foreign and American accents to actors and business persons/executives. In 2010 she was named as one of The Top 5 Voice Coaches by Hollywood Weekly Magazine.

Public speaking may be viewed as an art, but it is also a science, according to Claudette Roche, the Accent Coach. Research has been done to prove which strategies are most effective in improving public speaking for the audience. While they may not make a person become a master speaker, they will help improve audience engagement.

A Harvard business professor conducted a study to determine which verbal tactics have the most effect on a speech. He showed that charisma can be learned and is a skill and not something a person is either born with or not. One tactic he suggested in creating charisma with the audience was using metaphors and analogies to get a point across. The audience likes to hear a story because it makes the topic easier to understand.

People also like lists. It not only makes a topic easier to understand, but it also ensures the information is easier to remember. This is one reason so many speakers title their speeches with numbers like "The top 3 ways to do…" or "5 Reasons to do." It provides an automatic breakdown of the topic, and the listeners will be more likely to at least remember the main points.

Comparing and contrasting is another technique that will draw the audience in. The more difference between the two items being compared, the more memorable it will be to the listeners. If the two items being compared appear to be extremely different but the speaker can show ways they are alike, it will also stick in the minds of the audience.

Asking questions is another way to engage the audience and develop charisma as a public speaker. People are more likely to pay attention if they know they may be expected to answer a question later on. The best questions have more than one answer or may actually be personal opinions. For instance, instead of asking how many people like to take a nap on their day off, the speaker could ask what people like to do when they get a day off from work.

Another suggestion to develop a person's reputation as a public speaker is to establish themselves as an authority. Make sure the audience knows why this person is speaking on the topic. Sometimes it can be obvious, such as when a doctor speaks on the latest cancer research. Other times, it may not be as obvious, which is when the speaker should establish their credibility.

No matter what techniques a person uses in a public speaking occasion, Ms. Roche explains the most important point to remember. "You must speak clearly so as to be understood by the audience. It doesn't matter what you talk about or how engaging you are if they don't understand what you're saying." She recommends accent reduction or using a business speech coach to help a person develop the ability to speak clearly without having an accent become a barrier to communicating with the audience.