Okeechobee Business District and One Flagler Project Approved by West Palm Beach Planning Board

Related Companies One Flagler Rendering

Planning Board votes 6-0 in approving new zoning district to allow One Flagler and other Class A office buildings in West Palm Beach

The market is strong for Class-A space in West Palm Beach with direct water views in architecturally significant, state-of-the-art buildings” — Kelly Smallridge, President of the Business Development Board

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, U.S., August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, July 26, 2017 the West Palm Beach planning board voted for approval of the city initiated Okeechobee Business District to help create jobs and encourage economic development along the downtown Okeechobee corridor. One Flagler, the proposed David Childs designed office building that would preserve the West Palm Beach waterfront and the historic Julian Abele designed historic church would be located in the new zoning district.

The City of West Palm Beach has plans for a new zoning district, the Okeechobee Business District (OBD),that would include properties from Rosemary Avenue east to Flagler Drive between Okeechobee Boulevard and Lakeview Avenue. The proposal for the Okeechobee Business District was recently reviewed and approved by the West Palm Beach Planning Board.

Phillips Point, Esperante and CityPlace Towers, downtown West Palm Beach’s three current Class-A office buildings, are located along or adjacent to this corridor, and the Related Companies’ proposed 25-story tower on the grounds of the First Church of Christ, Scientist would fall within the confines of this core office and financial district as well.

The area, comprised of high rise buildings, would operate as one of the city’s key centers for high-paying jobs and job creation, creating an environment likely to spur new Class-A office buildings. Any new building would require a green building certification, e.g LEED Certification and a mobility plan. Corporate relocations and corporate expansions will be attracted to the City for its nearness to I-95 and Palm Beach International Airport (PBIA), as well as offices with water views.

Additionally, the proposed district would respect currently erected buildings’ scale and massing, the pedestrian experience and maintains public view of, and access to, the waterfront. More than 300 feet of public greenspace would be created along Flagler Drive, and only development west of Flagler Drive and off the waterfront would be allowed.

“The market is strong for Class-A space in West Palm Beach with direct water views in architecturally significant, state-of-the-art buildings,” said Kelly Smallridge, president and chief executive officer of the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County. “The financial services sector in particular desires these attributes in close proximity to Palm Beach.”

A Master Plan by Andres Duany and Elizabeth Plater-Zyberk (DP-Z) envisioned a unified Okeechobee corridor zoning district; the OBD revives this, and would promote, reinforce, and protect the identity of all the properties between Okeechobee Boulevard and Lakeview Avenue. Tall buildings of similar characteristics would be regulated in a similar fashion by the zoning district.

The Okeechobee Business District will benefit West Palm Beach by connecting the City’s Flagler Financial District, branding West Palm Beach as the Financial Capital of South Florida.