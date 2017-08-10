Quick Quack Car Wash to Hold Car Wash Fundraiser Saturday for Family of Slain Lubbock Team Member Joshua Noble

Quick Quack to Match Donations from “Free” Car Washes from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on August 12th at 50th Street Location

LUBBOCK, TEXAS, USA, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash, a local chain of car washes, has announced a fundraiser to be held to support the family of Quick Quack Team Member Joshua Noble after he was killed in a hit and run accident involving a drunk driver early Tuesday morning.

The fundraiser will be held Saturday, August 12th from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Quick Quack Car Wash at 3011 50th Street. Customers will be given the best car wash package at no cost in return for donations of any amount.

Quick Quack will match every donation and all proceeds will go directly to the Noble family. Joshua’s father and brother also work for Quick Quack Car Wash in Lubbock.

“Quick Quack is saddened to have lost a valuable Team Member, but most importantly, we want to express our love and support to the Noble family for their loss at this time,” said Rantrell Johnson, Regional Operations Leader for Quick Quack Car Wash.

Some of Joshua’s friends and family members will be onsite to express gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from community members that visit. At the conclusion of the fundraising event at 7 p.m., Quick Quack will release twenty-one balloons as a tribute to their teammate.

