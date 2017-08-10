CarefulPeach Boutique Launches New and Improved Website

One where you can find a little bit of everything but everything is curated and of quality.

OAK PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CarefulPeach Boutique announced the launch of their newly redesigned website, www.carefulpeach.com.

The primary goals were to increase product visibility, make online shopping easier, and to better connect with current and prospective customers. To accomplish this, CarefulPeach focused on design and integration processes when developing their website.

The new website now has a responsive design that adapts to all viewing devices and the layout allows for clear navigation. The design includes streamlined menus, product images, a search bar, and an interactive homepage.

The site also contains integrated social media buttons linked to their Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram accounts for improved communication with customers. In addition, they have a blog, accessible through the homepage, where they regularly post useful and interesting information about the business.

About CarefulPeach Boutique

A thoughtfully curated lifestyle boutique. Independently owned since 2007, CarefulPeach Boutique was styled after an old fashioned European department store. The elegant gift shop features the perfect mix of antique and new items that are both of quality and practical. Many customers have left rave reviews about CarefulPeach being the perfect place to go to find a wedding gift. They offer European linens, tableware, home decor, jewelry, gourmet goodies, and an array of other European-inspired products. CarefulPeach is located in downtown Oak Park and is open seven days a week. For more information, visit their newly launched website at www.carefulpeach.com.