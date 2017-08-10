The Winning Habits of Steve Jobs

Author Discloses the Winning Habits of Steve Jobs at the AJC Decatur Book Festival 2017

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From 1 to 3 September 2017, Dr. Robert Toguchi, author of the piece The Winning Habits of Steve Jobs will be joining this year's AJC Decatur Book Festival, a community-based, non-profit event and largest independent festival in the country. Being renowned as one of the five largest festivals in the country, DBF continues to gather world-class authors as well as hundreds of thousands of festival-goers to enjoy book signings, author readings, panel discussions, an interactive children's area, live music, parade, cooking demonstrations, poetry slams, writing workshops, and others. These activities will be happening in and around the historic downtown Decatur square.

"We always knew Atlanta had a thriving writing and book community, but it needed a centerpiece to bring all the parts together," Tom Bell points out as he recalls the history of DBF. It was when Daren Wang hatched a hare-brained idea to establish a festival celebrating the spoken/written word that brought the other dreamers and believers together. Tom Bell — founding program director, Linda Harris, Richard Lenz, Alice Murray, Bill Starr and Judy Turner then began brewing the magic.

The DBF got rave reviews shortly after 18 months of hard work and dedication in volunteering full-time, until its commencement over Labor Day weekend back in 2006, which was attended by over 100 authors and 50, 000 people. The success of the event was contributed by the combination of supportive local businesses and restaurants, eager and able volunteers, and the ability to walk easily from venue to venue.

Dr. Robert Toguchi lives in Vass, North Carolina with his wife Tina. He has quite a remarkable teaching background. He served as a former faculty member of the National Defense University teaching courses on leadership, strategy and personal effectiveness. He also contributed to conceptual change within the U.S. Army which he spent a decade with. Toguchi wrote The Winning Habits of Steve Jobs to help the readers explore the approach that Steve Jobs applied, that made him a successful and remarkable icon of the technology industry. This discusses how these insights are applied as it focuses on the winning habits rather than on the biographical events. Furthermore, this book touches the remarkable habits of other successful entrepreneurs Jeff Bezos, Mark Cuban, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett, and Larry Ellison. This a perfect read for those who aspire of becoming successful billionaires in their chosen career, and Toguchi provides them with the right perspective towards achieving long-term goals.

BookBlastPro will represent the author at the AJC Decatur Book Festival. The festival-goers and other authors will have the opportunity of getting first-hand information about Toguchi and his piece, The Winning Habits of Steve Jobs. They will also get bookmarks and an opportunity of photo documentation which will be released after the event. The book selling will be announced at the event.

AJC Decatur Book Festival — Bookzilla, Dr. Robert Toguchi's book and the rest of the fun activities will make this event a literary powerhouse that will delight the attendees and will make this annual event a huge success, as what Tom Bell expressed: "That's what the festival does best."

Book Availability:

Amazon - http://goo.gl/gXPpHB