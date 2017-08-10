Associated General Contractors Endorse One Flagler Project after Community Presentation and Okeechobee Business District

Proposal for One Flagler outlined for Associated General Contractors and the Black Chamber of Commerce memberships.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, U.S., August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Related Companies’ proposal for a 25-story, David Childs-designed Class-A office building, known as One Flagler, at the First Church of Christ, Scientist property in downtown West Palm Beach was presented to two local associations recently. City of West Palm Beach Director of Economic Development Chris Roog and Harvey E. Oyer III, a partner in the West Palm Beach office of Shutts & Bowen, LLP, where he is a member of the Real Estate Practice Group, were the guest speakers at the Associated General Contractors’ (AGC) East Coast Chapter membership lunch on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

The Associated General Contractors East Coast Chapter has subsequently endorsed the One Flagler project. In their endorsement, AGC stated:

“The Okeechobee Business District will also solve the ever growing demand for Class A office space. All current Class A buildings in West Palm Beach are along Okeechobee Blvd. It makes sense to keep tall buildings in our downtown in one corridor. One Flagler would anchor our City’s Okeechobee Business District and Flagler Financial District.”

Related Companies also presented to the Black Chamber of Commerce on Friday, July 21, 2017.

Attendees learned about the exciting opportunity One Flagler presents West Palm Beach through the impact in the construction industry and the Flagler Financial District as it answers the demand for Class-A office space; creates more than 700 short-term temporary construction jobs, as well as approximately 1,000 permanent high-paying positions; attracts new companies and corporate relations to the area; and preserves the church, built in 1928, in perpetuity. Once completed, One Flagler would generate millions of dollars in incremental tax revenues that could be used to improve schools, roads and city programs.

Class-A office space in the city has been at maximum occupancy for the past three years. Buildings currently offering Class-A office space (Phillips Point, Esperante and CityPlace Tower) are approximately 95 percent occupied. In the past year-and-a-half, West Palm Beach has been unable to capture more than 750 high-paying jobs due to the lack of Class-A office space. Over the course of the last two years, there were 22 searches for Class-A office space between 35,000-sequare-feet and 66,000 square-feet in Palm Beach County, with nine inquiries specifically interested in downtown West Palm Beach. There have been numerous missed job and economic opportunities.

Related has an established history of investing in West Palm Beach and creating local jobs. When building the Hilton, across from the CityPlace shopping center and connected to the Palm Beach County Convention Center, they showed their commitment to hiring local small and minority-owned businesses. Of the 303 people currently employed at the facility, 93% live in Palm Beach County. The workforce is diverse; nearly 70 percent of the hotel’s employees and 35 percent of its executive leadership team are minorities.

The Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches’ Board of Directors and the Downtown Development Authority has also endorsed the Related One Flagler project.