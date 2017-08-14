Elevated Roofing Triples Office Space
Elevated Roofing is excited to announce that they have tripled the size of their office space.
The new space adds 3,000 sq. ft. of office space to their existing space at 1,500 sq. ft.
The existing office space previously housed individual office spaces for company executives, the majority of materials used on repair jobs, technology, conference rooms, tools and parts, misc. storage, etc.
Exponential growth, which drove Elevated Roofing to reach a milestone of 20 service trucks earlier this summer, was causing the once considered large office space to seem a bit packed.
“We had already been bumping elbows and bursting at the seams with all the growth that happened in the last year,” said Zoe Rice, Business Development Executive at Elevated Roofing.
“When we found out the neighboring space right next to our existing space would be coming available this summer, we jumped on it right away!”
The new space now stores roofing material, houses office space for new employees as well as workstations for salesmen who can come and go. The most important new addition to the space, however, is the storage available for gutter equipment.
Earlier this year Elevated Roofing made the decision to hire a team to complete all gutter work in-house for better quality control, rather than contracting outside companies.
The newly acquired space allows for Elevated Roofing to keep their recently hired employees comfortable, store overflowing material from the old space, store all new materials for gutter work, and better serve their customers by improving internal efficiency.
