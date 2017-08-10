ATC-PS Test Cables Deliver High Performance, Phase Stable Results
Amphenol RF releases a series of phase stable test cables ideal for ultra low loss test and measurement applications.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce the ATC-PS series of amplitude and phase stable test cables. These pre-configured SMA assemblies are designed for high performance applications which require minimal insertion and return loss. They are ideal for test and measurement applications up to 20 GHz and each assembly is tested to ensure electrical and mechanical performance. This new series of cable assemblies is available in standard lengths of 24, 36, 48, and 72 inches, as well as 1 meter. Custom lengths are available upon request.
These ultra low loss cable assemblies feature a robust strain relief construction to ensure stability of the center contact relative to the connector body. This rigidity allows for optimal performance and consistent phase stability of ±5°. These connectors are precision machined from stainless steel to provide enhanced durability of over 5,000 mating cycles. Connectors are terminated to triple shielded coaxial cable with FEP jacket featuring strip braid construction to provide low attenuation with maximum shielding effectiveness.
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.
