There were 535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,967 in the last 365 days.

Quikteks Named to 2017 CRN Fast Growth 150 List

We thank our wonderful clients and hardworking IT staff to reach this mark. We plan to continue providing exceptional service and support to businesses in our community and our region.”
— Andrew Rich, CEO
FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairfield, New Jersey, August 11, 2017 – New Jersey’s Quikteks Tech Support is pleased to announce that it has placed on CRN’s 2017 Fast Growth 150 list. The list is CRN’s annual ranking of North America-based technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants with gross sales of at least $1 million that have experienced significant economic growth over the past two years. The companies recognized represent a total, combined revenue of more than $16B.

“We are proud to make this list,” said Andrew Rich, CEO of Quikteks. “We thank our wonderful clients and hardworking IT staff to reach this mark. We plan to continue providing exceptional service and support to businesses in our community and our region.”

Since 2002 Quikteks has provided cutting edge, reliable business technology solutions to small and medium sized businesses in the Tri-State area. Our support solutions include technical help desk support, computer support and consulting in order to deliver enterprise level IT solutions to the small and medium-sized business sectors at affordable rates.

Andrew Rich
Quikteks
9738824644
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT