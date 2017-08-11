Quikteks Named to 2017 CRN Fast Growth 150 List
“We are proud to make this list,” said Andrew Rich, CEO of Quikteks. “We thank our wonderful clients and hardworking IT staff to reach this mark. We plan to continue providing exceptional service and support to businesses in our community and our region.”
Since 2002 Quikteks has provided cutting edge, reliable business technology solutions to small and medium sized businesses in the Tri-State area. Our support solutions include technical help desk support, computer support and consulting in order to deliver enterprise level IT solutions to the small and medium-sized business sectors at affordable rates.
