An advanced Engine
An advanced Engine Successful in Prototype Test RunNISHINOMIYA, HYOGO, JAPAN, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An advanced Engine Successful in Prototype Test Run
Namikoshi Electronics Corporation of Japan has successfully conducted a test run of its An advanced engine.
YouTube [An advanced new engine]
https://youtu.be/CjmpDht9qRU
What is advanced?
It has a significantly different structure from conventional engines with the aim of achieving low fuel consumption and high output. This engine is intended for use in motor vehicles or range extender. It is suitable for use in situations where high-performance engines are needed.
Characteristics of an advanced engine:
This engine comprises four cylinders arranged horizontally and four pistons incorporated as one. It aims to improve output and save fuel consumption by minimizing vibration (as well as vibration loss) and friction loss.
Low vibration and a reduction of more than 30% in fuel consumption have been confirmed in the prototype test run. By achieving a perfect dynamic balance and a perfect static balance, the advanced engine rotates smoothly with extremely limited vibration.
With fewer friction points than conventional engines, the advanced engine is very nimble. There is no side thrust resulting in piston friction with the cylinder wall or causing unpleasant vibration.
In appearance, the pistons are moving back and forth. But physically they move in a way similar to a rotary motion and do not cause unnecessary vibration to the crankshaft. Moreover, power is directly transmitted to one piston from another, causing no waste of energy.
From now on, we will eliminate piston rings and work on reducing cam friction.
The goal is 100 miles / gallon．I am hoping for joint development.
About Namikoshi Electronics Corporation
A venture-minded company founded in 1990, it has made many inventions and worked in wind-power generation, photovoltaic power generation, solar car development and other areas. This engine has been developed over a span of 35 years.
Hiromichi Namikoshi
Namikoshi Electronics
+81-78-903-1509
email us here