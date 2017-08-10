Global Electric Vehicles Market is estimated to grow more than 6% during the period of 2022

MarketResearchFuture published a half cooked research report on Global Electric Vehicle Market which is estimated to grow more than 6% during the period of 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric Vehicles Market Information Report by Technology (Hybrid EV’s, Plug-In Hybrid EV’s, and Battery EV’s), by Battery Types (Lead Acid, Nickel Metal Hybrid, Zebra And Lithium Ion) by End Users (Residential, Commercial, & Industrial) and by Region - Global Forecast to 2022

Electric vehicles are powered by electric motor, which uses energy from rechargeable batteries. These vehicles are environmental friendly and do not produce any tail emission which help to reduce the pollution. Increasing interest among individuals towards the environment friendly technologies, increasing fuel prices are the primary driving factors of the Electric Vehicles Market. Government support in the form of subsidies, development of more efficient and less costly batteries is also the driving factors of the Electric Vehicles Market.

The Electric Vehicles market is expected to register a significant growth of around 6% CAGR in the next six years.

Get a sample copy of this report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1793 .

Study Objectives of Electric Vehicles Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Electric Vehicles Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To Analyze the Global Electric Vehicles Market based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by Technology, by Battery type and by End Users.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Electric Vehicles Market.

North America region is the largest market for the Electric Vehicles and expected to retain its majority by 2022. Due to increasing the commercial applications, increasing the interest among individuals towards the environment friendly technologies North America is the dominant region. It is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Due to countries like China, Japan, Asia-Pacific Region will show the fastest growth rate in the forecast period.

Complete Report Available at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electric-vehicles-market .

Key Players

The leading players in the Electric Vehicles markets are

• Tesla Motor

• Nissan Motors Company

• General Motors

• Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

• Mercedes-Benz

• Volkswagen

• Renault S.A.

• Daimler AG

• Smith Electric Vehicle

Intended Audience

• Electric Vehicles manufacturing Companies

• Transportation sector consultants and Investment bankers

• Environment Related Associations

• Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

The report covers brief analysis of country level market information

North America

• U.S

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• UK

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe

Asia–Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Get a discount at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1793 .

The report for Global Electric Vehicles Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Content

1. REPORT PROLOGUE

2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.2.1. RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.2.2. ASSUMPTIONS

2.2.3. LIMITATIONS

2.3. MARKET STRUCTURE

2.4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1. RESEARCH PROCESS

3.2. PRIMARY RESEARCH

3.3. SECONDARY RESEARCH

3.4. MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3.5. FORECAST MODEL

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. DRIVERS & OPPURTUNITIES

4.2. CHALLENGES & RESTRAINTS

4.3. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5. ELECTRIC VEHICLES MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. INTRODUCTION

5.2. HYBRID EV’s

5.3. PIUG-IN HYBRID EV’s

5.4. BATTERY EV’s

6. ELECTRIC VEHICLES MARKET, BY BATTERY TYPES

6.1. INTRODUCTION

6.2. LEAD ACID

6.3. NICKEL METAL HYBRID

6.4. ZEBRA

6.5. LITHIUM ION

7. ELECTRIC VEHICLES MARKET, BY USERS

7.1. INTRODUCTION

7.2. INDUSTRIAL

7.3. RESIDENTIAL

7.4. COMMERCIAL

8. ELECTRIC VEHICLES MARKET, BY REGIONS

8.1. INTRODUCTION

8.2. NORTH AMERICA

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. CANADA

8.3. EUROPE

8.3.1. U.K.

8.3.2. GERMANY

8.3.3. FRANCE

8.3.4. ITALY

8.3.5. SPAIN

8.3.6. REST OF EUROPE

8.4. ASIA–PACIFIC

8.4.1. CHINA

8.4.2. INDIA

8.4.3. JAPAN

8.4.4. REST OF APAC

8.5. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

8.5.1. SAUDI ARABIA

8.5.2. UAE

8.5.3. SOUTH AFRICA

8.5.4. REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

9. COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. INTRODUCTION

9.2. COMPETITIVE STRATEGY ANALYSIS

9.3. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.4. MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

9.5. BUSINESS EXPANSION

9.6. LAUNCH/DEVELOPMENT

10. COMPANY PROFILE

