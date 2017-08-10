There were 662 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,106 in the last 365 days.

Free distribution of Meals in Maharaja Agrasen Hospital (A social welfare project of Agarwal Seva Samiti)

Annadana at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital

Annadana at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital

Annadana at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital 2

Annadana at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital 2

Annadana at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital 3

Annadana at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital 3

Annadana at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital 4

Annadana at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital 5

Free distribution of Meals in Maharaja Agrasen Hospital Bangalore for the needy around Padmanabhanagar

It was my privilege to start this good work of God at our Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Bangalore with the complete support of our trustees”
— Satish Jain, President - Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Bangalore
BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANNAKOOT

(Annadana Programme)

The Event was Inaugurated by Mrs. Shobha Anajanappa (Counceller) on 09.08.17 at 12.30pm.
Mr. Anjanappa, Mrs. Shobha Anjanappa, Mr. Dhirender (Chief Guest of Honour), Mr. Subhash Bansal (Agrawal
Samaj President) were felicitated.
Dr.Satish Kumar Jain, President – welcomed all the designatories and said a few words about the Annadana
programme, its aim, ideas and other services and plans in future to be executed of the Maharaja Agrasen hospital.
Dr.Gopikrishna and Anjanappa also spoke a few words about the Services provided by the Hospital for poor
people.
Mr. Raghubir Singh Agarwal, Bipin Ram Agarwal, Surender Lal Goyal, Raj Kumar Kandoi, Bhagirath Prasad Agarwal, Subhash Agarwal, R K Poddar, Krishan Agarwal, Dr.Sahana Deshpande, Dr. Gopikrishna, Dr.Abhishek Modi, Dr.Prashanth H K, Dr.Ravindra, Dr.Manjunath, Dr.Lavanya and all the staff of the Hospital attended the event.
Secretary Raj Kumar Kandoi thanked the guests.
225 people were able to benefit the first day of the Annadana event.

Other Charitable Activities at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital includes:

Daily Mobile Camp
Free Dispensary
Dialysis at Very Low price

Seema Sharma
Kaalia Productions
8884041000
email us here

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, International Organizations, Natural Disasters