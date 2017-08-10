Free distribution of Meals in Maharaja Agrasen Hospital (A social welfare project of Agarwal Seva Samiti)
Free distribution of Meals in Maharaja Agrasen Hospital Bangalore for the needy around Padmanabhanagar
(Annadana Programme)
The Event was Inaugurated by Mrs. Shobha Anajanappa (Counceller) on 09.08.17 at 12.30pm.
Mr. Anjanappa, Mrs. Shobha Anjanappa, Mr. Dhirender (Chief Guest of Honour), Mr. Subhash Bansal (Agrawal
Samaj President) were felicitated.
Dr.Satish Kumar Jain, President – welcomed all the designatories and said a few words about the Annadana
programme, its aim, ideas and other services and plans in future to be executed of the Maharaja Agrasen hospital.
Dr.Gopikrishna and Anjanappa also spoke a few words about the Services provided by the Hospital for poor
people.
Mr. Raghubir Singh Agarwal, Bipin Ram Agarwal, Surender Lal Goyal, Raj Kumar Kandoi, Bhagirath Prasad Agarwal, Subhash Agarwal, R K Poddar, Krishan Agarwal, Dr.Sahana Deshpande, Dr. Gopikrishna, Dr.Abhishek Modi, Dr.Prashanth H K, Dr.Ravindra, Dr.Manjunath, Dr.Lavanya and all the staff of the Hospital attended the event.
Secretary Raj Kumar Kandoi thanked the guests.
225 people were able to benefit the first day of the Annadana event.
Other Charitable Activities at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital includes:
Daily Mobile Camp
Free Dispensary
Dialysis at Very Low price
