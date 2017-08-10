Issued by ASDReports

Coal Bed Methane Market Will Reach $17,956 M by 2023

Coal Bed Methane

Coal Bed Methane

New market study launched by ASDReports.com

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report, now available on ASDReports, titled, Coal Bed Methane Market by Application- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023,, stats that the coal bed methane market was valued at $9,089 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $17,956 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2017 to 2023. North America dominates the coal bed methane (CBM) market, both in terms of volume and value, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

Coal bed methane (coal seam methane) is a mixture of methane and trace quantities of light hydrocarbons, nitrogen, and CO2, which are generated during the geological transformation from peat to anthracite coal in underground coal seams.

The global coal bed methane market is driven by reduction in methane emissions associated with conventional fuels and coal mining, lower pricing of CBM compared to other unconventional natural gases, and generation of direct and indirect employment in the extraction of CBM. However, the large initial capital required for well drilling, stimulation, and water handling, and the difficulty in estimation of recoverable volumes in evaluation of CBM proposals hinder the market growth.

The industrial segment accounted for more than two-fifths share of the total CBM market in 2016, in terms of value, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to its chemical feedstock properties, heating, and power generation usage. However, application of CBM in transportation is expected to grow at highest rate due to low emission levels of methane.

More reports on Coal Mining can be found on ASDReports. Find more Mining reports on ASDReports as well.

Stefan Koopman
ASDReports
+31204869620
email us here

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry, Building, Construction, Chemicals, Manufacturing, Mining
Press Contact
Stefan Koopman
ASDReports
+31204869620
Share This Story
Company Details
ASDReports
Veemkade 356
Amsterdam
1019HD
Netherlands
+31204869620
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Market research is what ASDReports.com is about. We help you to understand what your market brings you in the future, so that you can make thoughtful business decisions. We are dedicated to create a comprehensive offering of affordable market research you can rely on. We started our activities in 2001 and named our website after the city (ASD) we were founded and still work in: Amsterdam, the Netherlands which many call the port to Europe. ASDReports is a brand name of ASD Media BV. Our parent company is also active in B2B events promotion (ASDEvents.com) and B2B news portals, as an information service to our reports and events customer base. Our team is a group of highly motivated people based in our head quarters in Amsterdam, supported by our US sales team dedicated to our US customers. We continuously improve our websites to make sure you are able to access the information available in the easiest and safest way. ASD Media is managed by it's founders Jol Hoeve, Hans Dijkstra, and Stefan Koopman. Please visit our LinkedIn pages to learn more about our team that consists of IT-Specialist, Market Specialists and supporting staff. More information is also available on our ASD Media company website. We hope you appreciate our websites and services, if you have suggestions or feedback please let us know through our Contact Us form.

ASDReports

More From This Author
Coal Bed Methane Market Will Reach $17,956 M by 2023
Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market worth 1,132.3 M USD by 2022
Insurtech is Transforming the Traditionally Rigid Insurance Space in Response to Modern Consumer Needs
View All Stories From This Author