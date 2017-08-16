Cement Market 2017 – Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers and Trends by Forecast 2022

Cement Market

Global Cement Market By Type, By Application (construction, infrastructure) - Forecast 2016-2022.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Synopsis of Cement Market:

Market Scenario:

Cement is a key binding substance that is intended for use in building or construction material and utilized as a prime part of the main mixtures for construction. Cement is referred as one of the most used material in the world due to widespread use in construction activities.

High disposable income and increasing number of nuclear families and rising need for accommodation development are some factors which drive the market of cement. Moreover, growing demand for housing, rapid urbanization among others are encouraging factors for Cement Market. Government initiatives for providing good infrastructure facility, roads and bridges are further fueling the demand for cement market. However, the rising production cost makes these features unaffordable for consumers and hamper the market of cement. Global Cement Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8% during the forecast period.

Study Objectives of Cement markets Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Cement Market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the Cement markets market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, application and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Conveyor system.

Key Players:

The major player operating in the Market of Global Cement are Lafarge, Holcim Ltd, Anhui Conch Cement Company Ltd, HeidelbergCement AG, Jidong Development Group Co. Ltd., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., China National Building Material Company Ltd., UltraTech Cement Limited, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation and Shanshui Cement Group Ltd.

Target Audience:

• Organizations

• Manufacturer

• Research Institute / Education Institute

• Potential Investors

