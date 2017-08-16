Solar Water Pumps Market Projected to Grow at 5.6% CAGR from 2017 to 2023

Market Research Future

Solar Water Pumps Market by Product (DC Surface Suction, AC Submersible, DC Submersible), Application (Agriculture, Drinking Water) and Region- Forecast to 2023

Key Players in market are Lorentz (Germany), SunEdison, Inc. (U.S.), CRI Pumps (India), Solar Power & Pump Co LLC (U.S.), Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd. (India), Shakti Solar Pumping System (India)” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

Market Research Future published a Half Cooked Research Report on Solar Water Pumps Market. The Global Solar Water Pumps Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 5.6% during the period 2017 to 2023.

Solar water pumps are widely deployed across the world in the agricultural and domestic water segment as a reliable device, owing to advantages such as non-pollution, easy transportation, less fuel cost and low operational & maintenance cost. Also, the compact design and low manufacturing cost make it easy for the installation in various off grid locations, where the development of grid connectivity is difficult.

The need for uninterrupted electric supply in agricultural sector is growing because of the worldwide rise in agricultural productivity and irrigation needs. The increasing need of reliable electric supply and subsequent investment in low cost, reliable, renewable energy source are expected to drive the growth of the global Solar Water Pumps Market.

Key Players:

The key players of the global solar water pumps market are Lorentz (Germany), SunEdison, Inc. (U.S.), CRI Pumps (India), Solar Power & Pump Co LLC (U.S.), Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd. (India), Shakti Solar Pumping System (India), Wenling Jintai Pump Factory (China), Bright Solar Pvt. Ltd. (India), Grundfos (Denmark) and American West Windmill and Solar Company (U.S.).

Market Research Analysis:

The agriculture segment holds the largest share of Solar Water Pumps Market, currently and is expected to continue in the forecast period. Agriculture sector uses solar water pumps for irrigation activities and for livestock management. Government subsidies for installation of solar pumps in agricultural activities, is further driving the market. Solar water pumps are also used in livestock water usage, where it reduces the dependency on fossil fuel such as diesel and other energy sources such as windmills.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global Solar Water Pumps Market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region.

The scope of the study segments the global Solar Water Pumps Market by Product, by Application and by Regions.

By Product:

• DC Surface Suction

• AC Submersible

• DC Submersible

• AC Floating

By End User:

• Agriculture

• Drinking Water

By Regions:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Rest of the World

