Metal Recycling Market 2017 Analysis, Key Players, Segments and Opportunities by Forecast to 2022

Metal Recycling Market

Global Metal Recycling Market Information Report by Metal Type (Ferrous, and Non-Ferrous), by Equipment, by Application and by Region - Global Forecast To 2022

The key players of metal recycling market are ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), Baosteel Group Corporation (China) European Metal Recycling Limited (U.K.), Nucor Corporation (U.S.), Aurubis AG (Germany)” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scenario:

Metal Recycling is the method of using the scrap metals with the objective of building brand new metallic products. Metal production costs are reduced drastically when scrap metal is recycled. The increasing awareness of the efficient utilization of natural resources is expected to drive the demand for Metal Recycling Market.

On the basis of metal type, ferrous metal is dominating the Metal Recycling Market. The growth can be attributed to the increased recycling rate and the high scrap consumption. On the basis of applications, electronics segment has the largest market share in the metal recycling market. All electronics contain high valued metals such as lead, copper and aluminum and the recycling of such substances ensures the conservation of natural resources. Therefore, electronics is the largest growing segment in the market. Global Metal Recycling Market is expected to cross USD 400 billion mark by the end of 2022. Also it is expected to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.

Study Objectives of Metal recycling market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Metal Recycling Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To Analyse the Global Metal Recycling Market based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by metal type, equipment, by application and by region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Metal Recycling Market

Key Players:

The key players of Metal Recycling Market are ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), Baosteel Group Corporation (China) European Metal Recycling Limited (U.K.), Nucor Corporation (U.S.), Aurubis AG (Germany), Commercial Metals Company (U.S.), Linde AG (Germany), Tata Steel Limited (India), Sims Metal Management Limited (U.S.), Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan) and others.

