Food Safety Testing Industry 2016: Company Profiles, Market Segments, Landscape, Demand and Forecast – 2027

Global Food Safety Testing Market, by Contaminants (GMO, Pathogen, Pesticides, Toxin), Food types (Dairy products), Technology (Traditional) - Forecast to 2027

Market Overview:

The major growth drivers of Global Food Safety Testing market includes growing foodborne diseases, implementation of strict food safety regulations, growing awareness for food safety among consumers, and availability of advanced technology for testing of food among others. However, lack of infrastructure, lack of awareness about food and safety regulations among food manufacturers, are hindering the growth of Food Safety Testing market.

Key Players

Some of the major players in Food safety testing market include Accugen laboratories, Adpen laboratories, aegis food testing laboratories, ALS limited, Avomeen analytical services, Bio-Rad laboratories, Campden bri, Bureau veritas sa, Genevac ltd among others.

Food Safety Testing Study Objectives:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Food Safety Testing market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To Analyze the Food Safety Testing market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Product, Technology and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Food Safety Testing market

Access the market data and market information presented through more than 60 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 128 numbers of pages of the project report “Food Safety Testing Market - Forecast to 2027”

Segments

Segmentation by contaminants

Segmentation for Food Safety Testing market involves the following contaminants such as pathogens, Pesticides, GMO’s, Toxins among others.

Segmentation by Technology

Segmentation for Food Safety Testing market involves the following technology such as traditional and rapid technology.

Segmentation by Food Types

Segmentation for Food Safety Testing market involves the following food types such as meat & Poultry products, dairy products, processed food, fruit & vegetables among others.

Brief TOC of Global Food Safety Testing Market:

1. Report Prologue

2. Global Food Safety Testing Market: Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. Global Food Safety Testing Market: Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4. Global Food Safety Testing Market: Market Dynamics

