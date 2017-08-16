Steel Processing Market 2017: Key Players, Development and Opportunities by Forecast to 2022

Steel Processing Market

Global Steel Processing Market Information Report by Steel Type (Alloy Steel, and Carbon Steel), by Application, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2022

The key players in Global Steel Processing market are Steel Authority of India Limited, ThyssenKrupp AG, Jiangsu Shagang Group Company Limited, Severstal PAO, Hebei Iron & Steel Co Ltd

Market Scenario:

Global Steel Processing is generally classified into two types that is primary and secondary steel making. Primary Steel Processing converts liquid iron from a blast furnace or steel scrap into steel. This can be done using melting the scrap steel in electric arc furnace. Secondary steel processing includes the refining of crude steel and different operation. Steel can be processed using the combination of iron, alloy and carbon melting together in proportionate basis. Steel can also be processed through hot rolled and cold rolled method. The steel processing market is expected to reach USD 600 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of approximately 2%.

On the basis of steel type, carbon steel is expected to grow during the forecast period because it is harder than alloy steel and is widely used in construction industries. Based on the application, construction segment is expected to dominate the Global Steel Processing Market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to have largest market share in the forecast period.

Study Objectives of Steel Processing Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Steel Processing Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To Analyse the Global Steel Processing Market based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by steel type, by application and by Region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Steel Processing Market.

Key Players:

The key players in Global Steel Processing Market are Steel Authority of India Limited, ThyssenKrupp AG, Jiangsu Shagang Group Company Limited, Severstal PAO, Hebei Iron & Steel Co Ltd, Hyundai Steel Co., Bridon International Ltd, Kobe Steel, Ltd., Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, and Tata Steel Ltd.

Intended Audience:

• Coating equipment manufacturers

• Distributer & Supplier companies

• End Users

• consultants and Investment bankers

• Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Key Points from Table of Contents:

7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Competitive Scenario

7.2.1 Market Share Analysis

7.2.2 Market Development Analysis

7.2.3 Product/Service Benchmarking

7.3 Steel Authority of India Limited

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Product/Service Offering

7.3.3 Strategy

7.4 ThyssenKrupp AG

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Product/Service Offering

7.4.3 Strategy

