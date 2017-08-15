Fruit Concentrate Market Analysis, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Global Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future

Fruit Concentrate Market - by Type (Berries), Process (Pasteurized), Form (100 % Juice), Application (Dairy), Distribution Channel and Region - Forecast to 2023

Major Key Players are AGRANA Investment Corp (Austria), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Sudzucker AG (Germany), SunOpta, Inc. (Canada)” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future published a Half Cooked Research Report (HCRR) on Global Fruit Concentrate Market which is estimated to grow by more than 5.5% by 2023

Market Overview

Fruit concentrate is light on stomach and aids digestion, as it is enriched with some of the most essential nutrients and minerals that our body needs. Due to hectic work schedules that working class goes through every day, they are unable to take proper nutrient regularly and their body lacks these as well as antioxidants that helps in treating various heart, skin, hair and other health related problems. The demand for fruit concentrate is expected to increase tremendously in the coming years especially in developed countries where fruit concentrate is becoming an important part of regular diet. Fruit concentrate is mainly available in liquid, powdered and frozen form so that conveniently suits numerous consumers’ requirement. R&D, innovative product line, improvement in the packaging technology are some of the latest methods followed by key manufacturers which has been driving the market growth in recent years.

Competitive Analysis-

Key Players in Fruit Concentrate Market are

• Agrana Investment Corp (Austria)

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

• Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)

• Sudzucker AG (Germany)

• SunOpta, Inc. (Canada)

• Diana Naturals (France)

• SVZ International B.V. (The Netherlands)

• Doehler Group (Germany)

Key manufactures of fruit concentrate products are focusing in creating healthy product portfolio with the help of their R&D department. Maximum competitors in the fruit concentrate production market are using cold press or pasteurization for increasing the shelf life

Market Forecast

Globally, the fruit concentrate market is mainly driven due to growing awareness among consumer regarding importance of nutrient intake. Increasing popularity about natural as well as healthy ingredients in fruit concentrate is effecting growth of the market. Manufacturers are introducing number of products with various combinations of fruits and other ingredients which are fueling sales of fruit concentrate worldwide. Rising recommendation of fruit concentrate from dieticians is also supporting the market growth due to urge for living a healthy lifestyle.

These factors are playing a key role in the growth of the fruit concentrate market which has been growing at the CAGR of 5.5% from 2016-2023.

Access the market data and market information presented through more than 25 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 110 numbers of pages of the project report “Fruit Concentrate Market - Forecast to 2023”

By Application Analysis-

Frozen fruit concentrate is largely used in various desserts, dairy, bakery, confectionery and others. Fruit concentrate is used as an essential ingredient in various alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. 100% juices are consumed greatly by numerous consumer such as sportsman, working class and others on daily basis. Awareness about fruit concentrate being used in beverage and confectionary is gaining consumer’s attention. Healthy fruit concentrate made by enriching it with aloe-vera and coconut water, is gaining attention by consumers who prefer healthy food products.

Regional Analysis

The global fruit concentrate market is into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Among these Asia Pacific has the major market share followed by North America, as currently there is change in the consumption pattern. In North America the demand for fruit juice is increasing due to changing lifestyle and demand for healthy beverages. Countries like China and India have higher demand for various healthy fruit concentrate, as consumers becoming health cognizant and also due to changing consumption pattern.

Objectives of Fruit Concentrate Market:

• In depth study about market segments and sub-segments

• Estimating and forecasting market size with respect to type, process, form, application, distribution channel and region

• Analyzing key driving forces influencing the market

• Region level market analysis and market prediction for North America, Europe, Asia, along with rest of the world (ROW).

• Doing the value chain & supply chain analysis

• Understanding the competitive structure of the market and status of products in the same with respect to their demand and supply.

• Doing a competitive strategy analysis of key stakeholders in the market

• Analysis of past market trends, current technology used, and present government regulations required.

Market Segmentation-

Global fruit concentrate market is segmented into type, process, form, application, distribution channel and region.

