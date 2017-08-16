Building Insulation Material Market 2017: Overview, Top Key Players, Growth and Analysis by Forecast 2021

Building Insulation Material Market

Global Building Insulation Material Market Information by Material used by Application by End-use and Region - Forecast to 2021

Synopsis of the Global Building Insulation Material Market:

Market Scenario:

The Global Building Insulation Material Market is driven by the increased aesthetic sense of construction and reduced heating & cooling costs. There is an increased usage of Building Insulation Material due to the increased energy saving practices which results in reduced greenhouse emissions. The increased demand for Building Insulation Material is also driven by the growing application across residential and non-residential construction. The Global Building Insulation Material Market is expected to and reach US$ XX Million at the end of the forecasted period and is expected to show a staggering growth at CAGR of X.X% from 2016 to 2021.

Study Objectives of Global Building Insulation Material Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Global Building Insulation Material Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To Analyze the Global Building Insulation Material Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Material used, Application, End-use and by Region.

• To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Building Insulation Material Market

Segments:

Global Building Insulation Material Market is segmented on the basis of Material used, Application, End-use, and Region. On the basis of Material used it is segmented as Stone Wool, Glass Wool, EPS, XPS, and others. On the basis of Application it is segmented as Walls, Roofs and Floors. On the basis of End-use it is segmented as Commercial, Residential, and others. Additionally on the basis of Region, it is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis of Global Building Insulation Material Market:

North America is expected to grow rapidly with the largest market share of $XX million by 2021. The share is attributed to the growing need of energy saving construction methods and government and non-government regulations for energy saving practices.

APAC will expand at a CAGR XX% over the forecast period with a market share of $XX million by 2021. Europe and Rest of the World is expected to acquire a market share of $XX million and will expand at a CAGR XX% by 2021.

Key Players:

The key players of Global Building Insulation Material Market report include- BASF SE, Rockwool International A/S, Lloyd Insulations (India) Limited, Knauf Insulation, Johns Manville Inc., Owens Corning Corporation, GlassRock Insulation Company SAE, Paroc Group, Saint-Gobain S.A, GAF, PPG Industries Inc., Kingspan Group Plc, and Beijing New Building Material Co. Ltd.

