Rainscreen Cladding Market Predicted to Grow at 7% CAGR from 2016 to 2023

Rainscreen Cladding Market by Type (Cement, Composite, Metal, Laminates), End-Use (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Region – Forecast To 2023

Key Players in market are Kingspan Insulation PLC (Ireland), Carea Ltd. (London), MF Murray Companies (U.S.), Celotex Ltd. (U.K.), CGL Facades Ltd. (U.K.), Rockwool International A/S (Denmark)” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on Rainscreen Cladding Market. The Global Rainscreen Cladding Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 7% during the period 2016 to 2023.

The Rainscreen cladding market is majorly driven by the increase in the investments in the construction of commercial buildings. The market is also driven by the growth in new construction and renovation activities. The rainscreen cladding market is also being driven by the increase in demand for better moisture management properties along with the energy efficient solutions.

Key Players:

The key players of global Rainscreen cladding market include Kingspan Insulation PLC (Ireland), Carea Ltd. (London), MF Murray Companies (U.S.), Celotex Ltd. (U.K.), CGL Facades Ltd. (U.K.), Rockwool International A/S (Denmark), Eco Earth Solutions (India), FunderMax Holding AG (Austria), Euramax (Netherlands), Trespa International B.V.( Netherlands) and others.

Market Research Analysis:

Based on all types of products, the rainscreen cladding market has been segmented as cement, composite, metal, laminates, terracotta and others. The terracotta segment is expected to grow the highest during the forecast period, owing to its physical properties such as natural color, durability, sustainability and retention of moisture. The demand is also driven due to properties such as flame retardant properties and low water absorption. The easy availability of Terracotta and favorable government regulations, are supporting the use of terracotta in rainscreen cladding market.

Based on applications, the rainscreen cladding market has been segmented as residential, commercial and industrial. The commercial segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rapid improvements in construction activities for commercial buildings and offices. The various factors leading to increased demand for office spaces are overall development of global economy and stable monetary situations, which are leading to an increased growth of rainscreen cladding market for the commercial segment.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global rainscreen cladding market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global rainscreen cladding market by its type, end-use and region.

By Type:

• Cement

• Composite

• Metal

• Laminates

• Terracotta

• Others

By End-Use:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

By Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Rest of the World

