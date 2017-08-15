Worldwide Gum Arabic Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR over 5.6% by 2023

Market Research Future

Gum Arabic Market Analysis by Species (Acacia Senegal), Function (Thickenening Agent), Application (Bakery foods) and Region - Forecast to 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future published a Half Cooked Research Report (HCRR) on Global Gum Arabic Market which is estimated to grow more than 5.6% after 2023

Market Overview

Gum arabic is mainly produced from two species i.e. Acacia Senegal and Vachellia Seyal but majority of gum arabic produced in the world is obtained from the Acacia Senegal species. Gum arabic majorly used as emulsifier, thickening agent and fat replacer in various food products. Gum arabic application as a thickening agent is captures the major market share due to it increasing application in various desserts and confectionery food products as a thickening agent. Increasing research and development activities on gum arabic application in printing, firework composition and painting will boost the industrial demand of gum arabic in upcoming years.

Competitive Analysis:

The Major Key Players in Gum Arabic Market are

• TIC Gums (U.S.)

• Kapadia Gum Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Kantilal Brothers (India)

• Nexira (France)

• AEP Colloids, div. of Sarcom Inc (U.S.)

• Drytech Processes (I) Pvt ltd (India)

• Guangzhou ZIO Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Market Forecast

The Global Gum Arabic Market is mainly driven by increasing application of gum arabic in various food products as an emulsifier, binding and thickening agent. Growing demand of gum arabic form manufacturers of personal care and cosmetics made is supporting the market growth. Gum arabic helps to improve digestion, immune system and useful to control the blood sugar which is boosting gum arabic application in pharmaceuticals from last few years.

These factors will play a key role in the growth of gum arabic market at the CAGR of 5.6% during 2017-2023.

Access the market data and market information presented through more than 25 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 110 numbers of pages of the project report “Gum Arabic Market - Forecast to 2023”

Downstream analysis:

Gum arabic is used in various products ranging from ink to ice cream as an emulsifier, thickening agent, fat replacer and stabilizer. In pharmaceutical especially in herbal medicines, the gum is used to bind pills and lozenges and to stabilize emulsions. It is also used to produce a medium for applying essential oils, balsams, resins, camphor, and musk. Gum arabic is used as a binder for watercolor painting because it dissolves easily in water and it is also used in printmaking to protect and etch an image. Some firework manufacturers use gum arabic as a binder in firework composition as it is soluble in water.

Regional Analysis

The Global Gum Arabic market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Rest of the world mainly North African region has the major market share followed by Asia Pacific. Majority of gum arabic produced in Sudan which is located in North African region. Gum arabic is the second export commodity and play key role in economy of Sudan. From last few years gum production in India and China has increased at significant rate which is supporting the market growth in Asia Pacific region. India, France, U.S., Portugal and Spain are the major importers of gum arabic across the globe.

Market Segmentation:

Global Gum Arabic market is segmented by species, function, application and region.

