UK Beverage Market 2017 - Opportunity, Driving Trends and deep study.

UK Beverage 2017 Market Challenge, Driver, Trends & Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 10thAugust 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “UK Beverage Forecasts March 2017”.

Summary

United Kingdom Beverage Forecasts is a bi-annual report designed as a global manual to provide both historical consumption trends for all commercial beverage categories, and forecast trends five years into the future. It is mainly numbers based, but includes a short analysis exploring the trends behind the data and forecast assumptions for each beverage category.

United Kingdom Beverage Forecasts reports cover soft, dairy, hot and alcoholic drinks and provide a comprehensive analysis of consumption trends, covering -

- 1999-2016 topline consumption data for 31 beverage categories, with forecasts to 2022 measured in both million litres and litres per capita.

- Insightful and valuable analysis of the drivers behind the beverage trends and forecast assumptions.

Scope

Main beverage category groups: Soft Drinks, Bulk/HOD water, Dairy & Soy Drinks & Milk Alternatives, Hot Drinks, Beer & Cider, Spirits and Wines.Individual beverage categories within each main group are as follows -

- Soft Drinks: Packaged Water (excludes all water sold in large containers of >10 liters), Carbonates, Enhanced Water, Flavored Water, Juice (100% pure juice), Nectars (products with a 25-99% juice content), Still Drinks (<25% juice content), Squash/Syrups, Fruit Powders, Iced/Ready To Drink (RTD) Tea Drinks, Iced/Ready To Drink (RTD) Coffee Drinks, Sports Drinks, Energy Drinks.

- Bulk/HOD water: Bulk/HOD water

- Dairy & Soy Drinks & Milk Alternatives: Condensed Milk, Drinking Yogurt, Evaporated Milk, Fermented Milk, Flavored Milk, Grain Nut Rice and Seed Milk Alternative Drinks, Soymilk, White Milk.

- Hot Drinks: Hot Coffee, Hot Tea.

- Beer & Cider: Beer, Cider, Sorghum Beer Spirits: Flavored Alcoholic Beverages (FABs), Rice Wine, Sake, Spirits (excluding Fortified Wine and FABs), Wines: Fortified Wine, Wine Total (Still and Sparkling combined)

Table of Content: Key Points

1. Market Commentary 3

1.1.1 Packaged Water 3

1.1.2 Bulk/HOD Water 3

1.1.3 Carbonates 3

1.1.4 Enhanced Water 3

1.1.5 Flavored Water 4

1.1.6 Juice 4

1.1.7 Nectars 4

1.1.8 Still Drinks 4

1.1.9 Squash/Syrups 5

1.1.10 Fruit Powders 5

1.1.11 Iced/RTD Tea Drinks 5

1.1.12 Iced/RTD Coffee Drinks 5

1.1.13 Sports Drinks 6

1.1.14 Energy Drinks 6

1.1.15 Dairy Drinks 6

1.1.16 Hot Drinks 6

1.1.17 Alcoholic Drinks 7

2. Appendix 8

2.1 Global Beverage Forecasts Methodology 8

What is this Report About? 10

…Continued

