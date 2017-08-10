UK Beverage Market 2017 - Opportunity, Driving Trends and deep study.
PUNE, INDIA, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 10thAugust 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “UK Beverage Forecasts March 2017”.
Summary
United Kingdom Beverage Forecasts is a bi-annual report designed as a global manual to provide both historical consumption trends for all commercial beverage categories, and forecast trends five years into the future. It is mainly numbers based, but includes a short analysis exploring the trends behind the data and forecast assumptions for each beverage category.
United Kingdom Beverage Forecasts reports cover soft, dairy, hot and alcoholic drinks and provide a comprehensive analysis of consumption trends, covering -
- 1999-2016 topline consumption data for 31 beverage categories, with forecasts to 2022 measured in both million litres and litres per capita.
- Insightful and valuable analysis of the drivers behind the beverage trends and forecast assumptions.
Scope
Main beverage category groups: Soft Drinks, Bulk/HOD water, Dairy & Soy Drinks & Milk Alternatives, Hot Drinks, Beer & Cider, Spirits and Wines.Individual beverage categories within each main group are as follows -
- Soft Drinks: Packaged Water (excludes all water sold in large containers of >10 liters), Carbonates, Enhanced Water, Flavored Water, Juice (100% pure juice), Nectars (products with a 25-99% juice content), Still Drinks (<25% juice content), Squash/Syrups, Fruit Powders, Iced/Ready To Drink (RTD) Tea Drinks, Iced/Ready To Drink (RTD) Coffee Drinks, Sports Drinks, Energy Drinks.
- Bulk/HOD water: Bulk/HOD water
- Dairy & Soy Drinks & Milk Alternatives: Condensed Milk, Drinking Yogurt, Evaporated Milk, Fermented Milk, Flavored Milk, Grain Nut Rice and Seed Milk Alternative Drinks, Soymilk, White Milk.
- Hot Drinks: Hot Coffee, Hot Tea.
- Beer & Cider: Beer, Cider, Sorghum Beer Spirits: Flavored Alcoholic Beverages (FABs), Rice Wine, Sake, Spirits (excluding Fortified Wine and FABs), Wines: Fortified Wine, Wine Total (Still and Sparkling combined)
Reasons to buy
- Evaluate the very latest beverage category forecast projections to 2022 to enhance your understanding of consumption patterns and evolving trends in the beverage industry.
- Identify the current and emerging trends and future growth opportunities in the beverage market to assess the likely impact on your company’s performance.
- Interrogate the data to understand both the historic and likely future performance of the beverage industry by country and category to support your long-term strategic planning.
Table of Content: Key Points
1. Market Commentary 3
1.1.1 Packaged Water 3
1.1.2 Bulk/HOD Water 3
1.1.3 Carbonates 3
1.1.4 Enhanced Water 3
1.1.5 Flavored Water 4
1.1.6 Juice 4
1.1.7 Nectars 4
1.1.8 Still Drinks 4
1.1.9 Squash/Syrups 5
1.1.10 Fruit Powders 5
1.1.11 Iced/RTD Tea Drinks 5
1.1.12 Iced/RTD Coffee Drinks 5
1.1.13 Sports Drinks 6
1.1.14 Energy Drinks 6
1.1.15 Dairy Drinks 6
1.1.16 Hot Drinks 6
1.1.17 Alcoholic Drinks 7
2. Appendix 8
2.1 Global Beverage Forecasts Methodology 8
What is this Report About? 10
…Continued
