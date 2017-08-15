Thermal Energy Storage Market 2017 Analysis, Share, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2022

Thermal Energy Storage Market

Global Thermal Energy Storage Market Information by Technology (sensible heat, latent heat and thermochemical heat), by End use and Region - Forecast to 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Synopsis of Thermal Energy Storage Market:

Thermal Energy Storage is a technology that stocks Thermal Energy and is designed for use in heating & cooling applications and in power generation. The storage of Thermal Energy, replaces heat and cold production from fossil fuels while also reducing carbon emissions and lowering the need for expensive power and heat production capacity. Moreover, features such as lower capital costs as compared to other storage technologies as well as very high operating efficiency are some of the factors driving the energy storage market. The growing Concentrating Solar Thermal Power (CSP) installations and the increasing demand for Thermal Energy Storage in HVAC systems are some of the major reasons behind the growing Thermal Energy Storage Market.

While, additional cost & complexity, additional infrastructure & space requirements are some factors that act as barriers for the thermal energy storage market.

The Global Thermal Energy Storage Market Size was valued at around USD Billion in 2015 and is expected to cross USD Billion at CAGR by 2022.

Study Objectives of Thermal Energy Storage Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Global Thermal Energy Storage Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the Global Thermal Energy Storage Market based on various tools such as Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Porters Five Forces Analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Technology, Vehicle type and regions

• To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Thermal Energy Storage Market.

Key Players:

The key players of Global Thermal Energy Storage Market include Caledonian MacBrayne and CalMac (U.K.), DN Tanks, Inc. (U.S.), Ice Energy Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Steffes Corporation (U.S.), Burns & McDonnell (U.S.), Fafco, Inc (U.S) and Abengoa Solar (Spain).

Target Audience:

• Manufactures

• Raw Materials Suppliers

• Aftermarket suppliers

• Research Institute / Education Institute

• Potential Investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Product Analysis:

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information:

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

Key Points from Table of Contents:

7. Competitive Analysis

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Competitive Scenario

7.2.1 Market Share Analysis

7.2.2 Market Development Analysis

7.2.3 Technology /Service Benchmarking

7.3 Caledonian MacBrayne and CalMac (U.K.)

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Technology /Service Offering

7.3.3 Strategy

7.4 DN Tanks (U.S.)

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Technology /Service Offering

7.4.3 Strategy

7.5 Ice Energy (U.S.)

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Technology /Service Offering

7.5.3 Strategy

