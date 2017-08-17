Spark Plugs Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2022

Global Spark Plugs Market Information by Product type , by Material Type, by Market, by Vehicle Type and by Region - Forecast to 2022

Key Players: NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd, Federal-Mogul Corporation , Borgwarner Inc., Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh” — Market Research Future

Spark Plugs are the device to transfer the electric current from ignition system to combustion chamber of a vehicle. Stringent regulations & norms by government regarding emissions & fuel efficiency and growth of automotive industries are driving the market for spark plugs. Advanced spark plugs improves cold starting and generates efficient combustion which in turn increases the fuel efficiency and performance of the vehicles. Hot spark plugs by product type contributes the largest share of the global spark plugs market. Also, shift towards electric vehicles is restraining the growth of global market for spark plug. The global Spark Plugs market is expected to show a growth at CAGR of about 5.5% from 2016 to 2022.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the spark plugs market in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific holds the largest market for the automotive industries. Asia-Pacific region is dominated by spark plugged petrol engine vehicles which in turn is expected to drive the market for spark plug.

Key Players of Spark Plugs Market:

• NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.

• Federal-Mogul Corporation

• Borgwarner Inc.

• Denso Corporation,

• Robert Bosch Gmbh

• General Motors (Acdelco Corporation)

• Delphi Automotive

• Valeo

• Weichai Power Co. Ltd.

• UCI-Fram Autobrands (Autolite)

Scope of the report:

This study provides an overview of the global spark plugs industry, tracking market segments across the categorized four geographic regions. The report provides a five-year forecast for the market size in terms of value for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world. The scope of the study segments the global spark plugs market based on product type, material type, market, and vehicle type.

Brief TOC for Spark Plugs:

1. Report Prologue

2. Introduction

2.1. Definition

2.2. Scope of the Study

2.2.1. Research Objective

2.2.2. Assumptions

2.2.3. Limitations

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers & Opportunities

4.2. Challenges & Restraints

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5. Spark Plugs Market, By Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Hot Spark Plug

5.3. Cold Spark Plugs

Continue…

Target Audience:

• Manufacturers of Spark Plugs

• Raw material suppliers for Spark Plugs

• Automotive OEMs and Aftermarkets

• Government and research organization

• Investment bankers and M&A Consultants

