Paint Pigments Market to Post an Annual Growth Rate of 4.8% from 2016 to 2022

Market Research Future

Paint Pigments Market by Forms (Liquid and Powder), Mixture (Solvent, Binder and Pigment), Application (Industrial Coatings (Automotive)) - Forecast To 2022

Key Players in market are BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Nippon Kayaku Company, Cabot Corporation, Clariant, Sensient Technologies, Synthesia, Shanghai Road Dyestuffs & Chemicals” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synopsis of Paint Pigments Market:

Market Forecast:

Market Research Future published a Half-Cooked Research Report on Paint Pigments Market. The Global Paint Pigments Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of 4.8% during the period 2016 to 2022.

Market Segmentation:

The scope of the study categorizes the paint pigment market as form, mixture and application.

• On the basis of Form, the market is segmented into liquid and powder.

• On the basis of Mixture, it is segmented into Solvent, Binder and Pigment.

• On the basis of Application, it is segmented into residential coating, architectural products, industrial coatings (automotive, consumer products, aerospace), Specialty coatings and others.

Market Key Players:

The key players for this market include

• BASF SE

• Dow Chemical Company

• Huntsman Corporation

• Nippon Kayaku Company

• Cabot Corporation

• Clariant

• Sensient Technologies

• Synthesia

• Shanghai Road Dyestuffs & Chemicals

• Evonik Degussa

• Ei Dupont De Nemours

• Dic Corporation

Receive a Sample Report upon Request @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1691

Over the past few years, the global market has seen a remarkable growth in demand of paint pigment, owing to this, it has been estimated that the global market will grow a higher growth rate at the end of forecasted period. As per the market analysis, factors which have created boom in the global paint pigment market are cost effectiveness, consistency and unique shades, good stability to solvents, non-toxic and others as well.

Market Research Analysis:

It is expected that the market will growth rate at a CAGR of approximately 4.8% during the forecast period. The current challenge for the market is the unavailability of skilled labor, labor safety and fluctuating material costs. The growing population and urbanization in the emerging economies with increasing need for infrastructure in the region is driving the market of paint pigment over the next five years, especially in APAC. The residential coating is estimated to be the leading application segment.

Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/paint-pigments-market-1691

Market Drivers:

The market is majorly driven by the increase usage of its application industries such as residential coating, architectural products, and industrial coatings, specialty coatings and others. Industrial coating is bifurcated into automotive, consumer products, aerospace. As per analysis, the global paint & coating market is boosting the overall market which in turn has created a platform for paint pigment manufacturers to cover the overall market. Seeking this kind of opportunities, there will be an ample scope for the domestic as well as international players to introduce new product launch and opportunities for the new entrants. Due to its properties such as cost effectiveness, consistency and unique shades, good stability to solvents, non-toxic and others are boosting this industry. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing as well as the largest market by covering approximately 38% of the total market size, where China’s contribution to the overall market has created several opportunities to the local as well as global players. North America would be the second largest market in terms of value and volume.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.