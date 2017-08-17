Automotive Head-up Display Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 22% by 2022

Global Automotive Head-up Display Market by HUD type , by Application, by Region - Forecast to 2022

Key Players: Continental AG, Rockwell Collins, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Denso Corporation, Yazaki Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

The continuous technological innovation for increasing overall comfort and safety for consumers drive the global automotive head-up display market. The augmented reality (AR) based Head-up display (HUD) is the emerging trend in the automotive head-up display market. The technology provides advanced driver assistance features which includes visual warning, lane-departure warning, fuel indication and distance between the vehicles to the driver.

Governments across the globe are trying to increase road safety by introducing stringent safety norms, which in turn is expected to drive the global automotive head-up display market. The rise in demand for ease of data accessibility among consumers is also expected to boost the market. However, the high cost of windshield HUD is a major restraint in the growth of the global automotive head-up display market.

Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2461

Key Players of Automotive Head-up Display Market:

• Continental AG (Germany)

• Rockwell Collins (U.S.)

• Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. (Germany)

• Denso Corporation (Japan)

• Yazaki Corporation (Japan)

• Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.)

• Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

• Visteon Corporation (U.S.)

• Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

• BAE Systems (U.K.)

Market Research Analysis:

Based on HUD type, the market is segmented as windshield and combiner. Windshield HUD is more costly compared to combiner projected HUD.

On the basis of applications, low and mid-range priced models of premium cars segment is expected to dominate the market with increasing demand in Asia-Pacific region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the automotive head-up display market with the highest CAGR, owing to growth in the production of passenger cars segment with the booming automotive industry. The increase in the disposable income of consumers is set to increase the demand for mid-range passenger cars, which will boost the automotive head-up display market in the region during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global automotive head-up display market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive head-up display market by its HUD type, application and region.

By HUD Type

• Windshield

• Combiner

By Application

• Premium cars

• Luxury cars

• Mid-segment cars

By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Rest of World

Brief TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Automotive Head-up Display Market, By HUD Type

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Windshield

4.3 Combiner

5 Global Automotive Head-up Display Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Premium cars

5.3 Luxury cars

5.4 Mid-segment cars

Continue…

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-head-up-display-market-2461

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Akash Anand,

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune - 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com