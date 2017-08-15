Insulin Pump Market is projected to reach USD 8520.9 million by 2023 with CAGR of 8.4%

Global Insulin Pump Market Information, by types (Traditional insulin pump, Disposable insulin pump); by end users - Forecast to 2023

Major Key Players are Braun Melsungen AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Medtronics, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Sanofi, Insulet Corporation” — Market Research Future

Market Scenario:

Continuous subcutaneous insulin, or the insulin pump, has picked up popularity and advancement as a physiologic programmable technique for insulin delivery which is adaptable and life style friendly. Furthermore, the introduction of constant observing with glucose sensors gives exceptional access to, and forecast of, a patient's blood glucose levels. Research and development is in progress to coordinate the two technologies, from "sensor-augmented" and "sensor-driven" pumps to a completely automated and independent sensing and delivery system.

The Global market for Insulin Pump is expected to reach USD 8520.9 million by the end of the forecasted period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2017 - 2023.

Key Findings

• The Global Insulin Pump market is expected to reach USD 8520.9 million by 2023.

• By types, Traditional insulin pump segment holds the largest market share of Global Insulin Pump market and is expected to reach USD 4587.5 million by 2023.

• By End User, Home Care segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 8.9%.

Segments:

Global Insulin Pump Market has been segmented on the basis of types which comprises of Traditional insulin pump and Disposable insulin pump. On the basis of end users, it comprises of Hospital & Clinics, Home Care, and Laboratories.

Regional Analysis of Global Insulin Pump Market:

The Global market for Insulin Pump is growing steadily. The market for Insulin Pump is growing with the CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period from 2016-2023. North America accounts the largest market share in Global Insulin Pump market in 2016.

