Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Market Research Report 2017 Analysis and Forecast to 2022
Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Market
Executive Summary
In this report, the global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Schneider Electric
Feig Electronics
Siemens
Thales Group
Robert Bosch
Denso
Efkon AG
Magnetic Autocontrol
Hitachi
TRMI Systems
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
3M
Xerox
Mark IV Industries
TransCore
Nedap
Automatic Systems-IER Group
Stid Electronic Identification
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Technology
RFID-Based Electronic Toll Collection System
DSRC-Based Electronic Toll Collection System
Video Analytics-Based Electronic Toll Collection System
GNSS/GPS-Based Electronic Toll Collection System
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems for each application, including
Highway
Urban
Other
Table of Contents
Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Market Research Report 2017
1 Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems
1.2 Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Segment By Technology
1.2.1 Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Production and CAGR (%) Comparison By Technology (Product Category)(2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Production Market Share By Technology (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 RFID-Based Electronic Toll Collection System
1.2.4 DSRC-Based Electronic Toll Collection System
1.2.5 Video Analytics-Based Electronic Toll Collection System
1.2.6 GNSS/GPS-Based Electronic Toll Collection System
1.3 Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Segment by Application
1.3.1 Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Highway
1.3.3 Urban
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)
3.1 Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.2 Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.3 Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.4 Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.5 United States Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.6 EU Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.7 China Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.8 Japan Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.9 South Korea Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.10 India Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
4 Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Consumption by Region (2012-2017)
4.2 United States Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.3 EU Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.4 China Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.5 Japan Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.6 South Korea Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.7 India Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
Continued…
