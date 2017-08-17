Ampoules Packaging Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6% By 2022

Global Ampoules Packaging Market Information Report by Material , By Application and By Region - Forecast To 2022

Key Players: Gerresheimer AG, J.Penner Corporation, James Alexander Corporation, Amposan S.A., Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited” — Market Research Future

Market Highlights:

The global ampoules packaging market is majorly driven by the varying consumer trends, additional weight on the products, different sizes, shelf life and ease of recycling. Longer product shelf life, increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle of people and new innovative products are the major drivers for high growth of the ampoule packaging market. The introduction of stringent regulations by FDA on all packaging materials mainly related to pharmaceutical products is also expected to drive the global ampoules packaging market.

Key Players of Ampoules Packaging Market:

• Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

• J.Penner Corporation (U.S.)

• James Alexander Corporation (U.S.)

• Amposan S.A. (Argentina)

• Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited (India)

• Schott AG (Germany)

• Adelphi Healthcare Packaging (U.K.)

• Sandfire Scientific Ltd. (U.S.)

• Solopharm Company (Russia)

Market Research Analysis:

Among all products, the glass ampoules packaging is expected to grow the highest as it is considered the ideal packaging material and is widely used in the packaging of pharmaceutical products. The increasing technological propagation and incorporation of ampoules packaging applications with glass products is also driving the use of glass as a material for ampoules packaging. Glass ampoules packaging also has the ability to withstand heat and resistance, which further drives the growth of this segment of the market.

North America region is expected to dominate the ampoules packaging market with the highest CAGR as it is witnessing a rapid shift towards the usage of ampoules packaging by the pharmaceutical industry. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the rising disposable income of people in the region. The increasing number of diseases in the region is leading to the adoption of better ampoule packaging for pharmaceuticals, which is further contributing to the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global ampoules packaging market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global ampoules packaging market by its material, application and region.

By Material

• Plastic

• Glass

By Application

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal Care

• Chemical

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Rest of the World

