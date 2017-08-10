Micro-Irrigation Systems Market Overview, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2022

Market Research Future

Micro-irrigation Market Information- by Type (Micro-sprayers/sprinklers), Material (Plastic, Metal), End Use (Farms) and Region - Forecast to 2022

Major Key Players are Akplas, Netafim Ltd Corporate (Israel), Jain irrigation systems, Irritec, Rivulis (Israel), Hunter Industries (U.S.), Antelco , Lindsay Corporation (U.S.), The Toro Company” — Market Research Future

Market Research Future published a Half Cooked Research Report on the Global Micro-Irrigation Systems Market has been estimated to grow over 5% post 2022

Market Overview

Micro-irrigation is an approach to irrigation which helps to reduce the water demand, it has been driven by commercial farmers in dry regions of United States of America and Israel in farming areas where water is scarce. Many parts of the world are now using micro-irrigation technology especially small scale farmers in developing countries are slowly adopting this technique. A number of organization are looking at the way to reduce the cost of micro-irrigation and coming up with different innovative approaches such as drip irrigation and pipe irrigation.

Market Forecast

Global Micro-irrigation Systems Market is mainly driven by increasing concern over exhausting water resources and need of efficient use of water especially in regions where water is scarce. Many local governments are encouraging farmers to implement micro-irrigation systems as a standard practice to conserve water which is also driving market growth. Reduction in rainfall due to climate change and pressure to fulfil demand of quality products is supporting the growth of market.

These factors will play a key role to grow Micro-irrigation Systems Market at CAGR of 5.2% during forecast period.

Competitive Analysis-

The major key players in Micro-irrigation Systems Market are Akplas (Turkey), Netafim Ltd Corporate (Israel), Jain irrigation systems (India), Irritec (Italy), Rivulis (Israel), Hunter Industries (U.S.), Antelco (Australia), Lindsay Corporation (U.S.), The Toro Company (U.S.) and Weishi Huifa Machinery Plant (China)

In recent years many key players have introduced new micro-irrigation systems. Netafim has launched its next generation low flow drippers whereas Toro introduced Aqua traxx flow control pipe to increase efficiency to save more waters.

Downstream market analysis-

Depend upon amount of water available and type of a crop and farming method, different types of micro-irrigation techniques are used. Drip irrigation system is considered as most efficient micro-irrigation technique. People from South Australia has recently developed the new micro-irrigation technique named “Measured irrigation” which basically operates on rain water and sunlight. Farmers from developing countries prefers to buy affordable and efficient micro-irrigation technique and it is mainly influenced by government initiatives in that particular region. Irrigation system based on real time sensor is becoming popular in developed countries.

Regional Analysis

The global Micro-irrigation Systems Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among this North America region has major market share followed by Europe and APAC. Mexico, U.S., India, Australia and France are major importers of micro-irrigation systems from last few years. Micro-irrigation is being newly implemented in developing countries especially from Asia and Africa.

Market Segmentation-

Global Micro-irrigation Systems Market is segmented by type, material and end use.

