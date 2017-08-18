Sterilization Technologies Market Synopsis and Highlights, Key Findings, Major Companies Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Global Sterilization Technology by type of sterilization (Gamma Radiation, Electron Beam Radiation, Filtration), by process, by end user - Forecast to 2023

Major key Payers include Advanced Sterilization Products Services,Atec Pharmatechnik GmbH,Sterile Technologies Inc.,Steris Plc” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scenario:

Sterilization refers to any process that eliminates, removes, kills, or deactivates all forms of life and other biological agents (such as fungi, bacteria, viruses, spore forms, etc.) various technologies and methods are been applied for sterilization of equipments and medical devices in healthcare infrastructure. There is an increase in demand of sterilization technologies across the globe. Patient safety and prevention of hospital acquired infections being a major concern lead to an increase in the demand of sterilization technologies in healthcare. Technological advancement in production of sterile equipments and devices and increased awareness regarding prevention of hospital acquired infection also drive the market. Focus of healthcare organizations on safe delivery of care and avoidance of transmission of infection rom staff to the patients in an important and governing aspect of quality care thus increasing the demand for safe and reliable sterilization technology. The global market of Sterilization Technology is expected to reach US$ 15.84 billion in 2023 from US$ 10.17 billion in 2016 with a CAGR of approximately 15.4% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players for Sterilization Technology Market:

• Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc. (U.S.),

• Atec Pharmatechnik GmbH (Germany),

• Sterile Technologies Inc. (U.S.),

• Steris Plc (U.S.),

• 3M Company (U.S.).

Other players in this market are:

• Barry-Wehmiller Co. (U.S.),

• Beta Star Life Science Equipment Inc. (U.S.),

• Donaldson Co. Inc. (U.S.),

• Eaton Filtration LLC (U.S.),

• Fedegari Autoclavi SpA (Italy),

• Feldmeier Equipment Co. (U.S.).

Regional Analysis of Sterilization Technology Market:

Globally, Sterilization Technology market consists of four regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Filtration technology and plasma sterilization is another widely used process for sterilization in North America and Europe. North America is the largest market for sterilization technology. The North American market for Sterilization Technology is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.40% which is expected to reach at US$ 10.45 billion from US$ 5.28 billion in 2016 by the end of the forecasted period. Increasing use of sterilization methods and processes favor the growth of this market in North America. Awareness regarding safety of patients and healthcare providers is another factor driving this market in North America. Europe is the second-largest market for Sterilization Technology which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.82%

Segments:

Global Sterilization Technology market is segmented on the basis of type of sterilization which includes Gamma Radiation, Electron Beam Radiation, Filtration, Ionizing Radiation, Thermal Sterilization and others types of sterilization,

On the basis of processes used for sterilization the market is segmented into chemical, physicochemical, synergistic, physical and other processes.

Chemical process includes sub-segments based on the chemical agent used for sterilization namely hydrogen peroxide, ozone, chlorine dioxide and others.

Physiochemical process include sterilization using plasma and steam. Synergistic process incudes psoralens & UVA and low temperature steam & formaldehyde.

Physical process include microwave and pulsed light system.

End users of sterilization technologies include hospitals, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, cosmetics and other users.

