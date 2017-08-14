Card Connector Market Overview, Top Key Players, Market Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Card Connector Market, By Type (Edge Card, Memory Card, PC Card) - Forecast 2023

Market Highlights:

The global card connector market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio.

The Card Connector Market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors. The competition among the vendors will intensify due to the increase in product extensions and various above mentioned factors. The players in the card connector market compete on the basis of the factors such as pricing, technology, features, design and compatibility. The vendors or the manufacturers are continuously coming up with new ideas and technologies to gain competitive advantage over their competitors.

The Card Connector Market is presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages.

Major Key Players:

• TE Connectivity Ltd (Switzerland),

• Molex Incorporated (U.S.),

• The 3M Company (U.S.),

• Amphenol Corporation (U.S.),

• Cinch Connectivity Solutions (U.S.),

• Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (U.S.),

• HARTING Technology Group (Germany),

• Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd. (Japan),

• Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan),

• AVX Corporation (U.S.),

• CW Industries(U.S.),

• Kycon, Inc. (U.S.),

• Eaton Corporation Plc (Republic of Ireland)

• CW Industries(U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The global card connector market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Consumer durables segment of card connector market globally drives the market majorly due to increasing demand for smart mobile devices. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years. The global card connector market segmented into four main regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Countries such as Japan, China and India contributes largely to the overall market share. The reason is attributed to the increasing number of manufacturers, stringent government regulations, growing advancement and increasing adoption of high end technology in the field of measurement equipment, control equipment, measurement devices are boosting the growth of card connector market in this region.

North-America accounted for the largest market share. Countries such as U.S. and Canada contributes largely to the overall market share. The reason is attributed to the growing healthcare sector and growing demand for advanced technological solutions and high investments by the manufacturers to manufacture new product portfolios to survive in the market.

High Implementation Of Card Connectors in the Electronic Appliances:

Card connectors are widely adopted by the electronic appliances industry. For instance, Yamaichi Electronics Co manufacture memory card connectors which are connectors for mobile memory products for various devices ranging from consumer electronics to portable industrial measurement equipment.

Also, the SD memory card has become the most popular form of memory card connector. Nowadays, electronic devices such as digital cameras and smart phones among others require large capacity to store data. For example, a memory card connector is used for data transmission from an electronic device to a memory card.

Intended Audience

• Device manufacturers

• Network Operators

• Distributors

• Suppliers

• Research firms

• Software Developers

• Commercial Banks

• Vendors

• Semiconductor Manufacturers

• End-user sectors

• Technology Investors

