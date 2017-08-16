Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2022

Global Paper & paperboard packaging Market Information by Type , by Grade , by Application and by Region - Forecast to 2022

Key Players: International Paper Company, Packaging Corporation of America, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Mondi Group, DS Smith Plc.” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

Paper and paperboard packaging are thick paper based materials used for wrapping products. The growing popularity of such packaging is attributed to the increasing awareness about using recyclable packaging across the globe. Such light weight packaging can easily be cut and shaped. Rapidly growing food & electronics industries are key factors for the growth of paper & paper board packaging market. Also it is used in industries such as freight & carrier, education and stationary and construction, which is expected to continue to boost the growth of this market. On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is the largest market by value. The paper & paperboard packaging market is expected to grow at CAGR of 6% by 2022.

Key Players of Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market:

• International Paper Company

• Packaging Corporation of America

• Clearwater Paper Corporation

• Mondi Group

• DS Smith Plc.

• RockTenn Company

• Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

• Metsa Group

• Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.

• Cascades Inc.

Market Research Analysis:

The market is highly application based. The factors contributing to the growth of the paper & paperboard packaging market are, continuously increasing demand of packaged food, increasing number of supermarkets, and recyclability of paper & paperboards. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previo

us years. Asia-Pacific is the largest region for the Paper & paperboard packaging market.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the Global Paper & paperboard packaging market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global Paper & paperboard packaging market as Type, Grade and Application.

By Type

Corrugated Boxes

Boxboard

Paper bags

By Grade

Folding boxboard

Solid bleached sulfate

White line chipboard

Coated unbleached kraft board

others

By Application

Personal care

Electronics

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Others

