Mechanical Locks Market Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2016 to 2022

Mechanical Locks Market by Type (Mortice, Cylindrical, Tubular), Material (Aluminium, Bronze, Iron, Plastic), Grade (Grade1) and by Region - Forecast to 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Forecast:

Market Research Future published a Half-Cooked Research Report on Mechanical Locks Market. The Global Mechanical Locks Market is expected to grow over 4.3% CAGR during the period 2016 to 2022.

Mechanical Locks Market Key Players:

• Serrature Meroni (Italy)

• ECO Schulte (Germany)

• ASSA ABLOY (Sweden)

• Fermax Electronica (U.S.)

• Mul-T-Lock (U.S.)

• Nuova Oxidal (Italy)

• AGB – Alban Giacomo (Italy)

• Codelocks (U.K.)

• Frosio Bortolo (Italy)

Market Research Analysis:

• Secondary data reveals that the mechanical locks market is projected to grow more than 4.5% annually post the year 2022.

• The top 5 importers of mechanical locks are U.S., Germany, Mexico, China and U.K.

Market Overview:

The growth of construction industry in China, U.S and India is driving the demand of mechanical locks. Various electrical locking devices still require mechanical lock override in case of power failure or system error, which is boosting demand for mechanical locks. Affordable prices of mechanical locks over electrical access controllers is driving the growth of the market. The sales of mechanical locks in increasing among the small scale industries and household especially in rural area.

Intended Audience:

• Mechanical locks manufacturers

• Aluminium and iron manufacturers

• Steel Manufacturers

• Stainless steel manufacturers

• Retailers, wholesalers

• E-commerce companies

• Traders, Importers and exporters

Table of Contents for Mechanical Locks Market:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the study

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research process

3.2 Secondary research

3.3 Primary research

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5 Market Trends

5.1 Trends in Supply/Production

5.2 Trends in Demand/Consumption

5.3 Emerging Markets (Supply & Demand)

5.4 Emerging Brands

5.5 Trade (Import-export) Analysis

5.6 Innovations in Products/Process

5.7 Macroeconomic indicators Analysis for top 5 Producing countries

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value chain analysis

6.3 Porter’s five forces

6.4 Supply Chain Analysis

7. Market-By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Size (sub segments)

8. Market-By Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Size (sub segments)

9. Market – By Grade

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market size

10. Market -By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia– Pacific

10.5 RoW

