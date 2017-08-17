Gallstone Market Sales, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2022

Global Gallstone Market by cause (cholesterol stones, bilirubin, concentrated bile and others), by diagnosis (ultrasound), by treatment - Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Gallstones are hardened deposits of digestive fluid which are formed in the gallbladder. Gallbladder is a small, pear-shaped organ on the right side of the abdomen, just beneath the liver. They may consist of cholesterol, salt, or bilirubin and can range in size. They can be as small as a grain of sand or as large as an apricot. The market for gallstone is growing due to increased consumption of fat and cholesterol in the diet. The global gallstone market is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of the forecasted period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7.9%.

Key Players for Global Gallstone Market:

• Some of the key players in this market are:

• Sklar Surgical Instruments (US),

• Fortimedix Surgical,

• Intuitive Surgical Inc. (California),

• Levita Magnetics (California),

• Olympus,

• Medtronic plc (Ireland),

• NovaTract Surgical, LLC (California),

• Simulab Corporation (US)

• others.

Segments:

Global Gallstone market has been segmented

On the basis of cause which comprises of cholesterol stones, bilirubin, concentrated bile and others.

On the basis of diagnosis; market is segmented into ultrasound, abdominal CT scan, gallbladder radionuclide scan, blood tests and others.

On the basis of treatment; market is segmented into open cholecystectomy, laparoscopic cholecystectomy, medications and others.

Intended Audience

• Gallstone removal device manufacturers

• Gallstone removal device suppliers

• Government Research Laboratory

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

• Medical Research Laboratorie

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Gallstone Market Research Report- Global Forecast to 2022”

Study Objectives global gallstone market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global gallstone market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by cause, by treatment, by diagnosis and other sub segments.

• To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments globally.

