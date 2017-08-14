Voice Assistant Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 34% by Forecast to 2023

Smart Temperature Management Market, By Component (Hardware, Software) By Device (Conduction, Convection) - Forecast 2023

Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Amazon, Inc. (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Samsung Group (South Korea)” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

In this rapidly changing world of technology, Voice assistant market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Voice assistant technology provides unrivaled convenience and that is the major factor driving the growth of voice assistant market.

As compared to other regions, the Voice Assistant Market in North America is expected to witness significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of voice assistant market. This is owing to the presence of large number of established key players and increasing popularity of voice-first technology in that region. In addition to this, the region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows higher penetration of devices which ultimately provides high speed connectivity and is expected to be a major factor for the growth of voice assistant market.

The voice assistant market is growing rapidly over 34% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 7 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Voice Assistant Market - Forecast to 2023”.

Major Key Players:

• Apple, Inc. (U.S.)

• Amazon, Inc. (U.S.)

• Google, Inc. (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Samsung Group (South Korea)

• Orange S.A. (France)

• Sony Corporation (Japan)

• Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China)

• Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

• And Next IT Corporation (U.K.)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4003

Voice Assistant Market Segmentation:

The voice assistant market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application and end user. The end user segment is further bifurcated into individual users, SMEs and large enterprises. Individual users segment is more drawn towards the voice assistant applications like Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa. Artificial intelligence improvements and other infrastructure oriented advancements are basically driving the growth of voice assistant market.

Market Research Analysis:

The global voice assistant market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. In the global voice assistant market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions. Within Asia Pacific, voice assistant market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by increasing demand for innovative products and growing demand for voice-first technology in countries such as Japan, China and India. The growing need for customer relationship management is triggering the voice assistant market in the region.

Across Europe, countries including Germany, France and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the growth of voice assistant market. In Europe, the high standards of living of people have led to an increase in investments in IoT by vendors and hence is the major driving factor for the growth of voice assistant market. The presence of advanced infrastructure and with the increasing adoption of technology and technological advancements in numerous countries are other factors driving the market growth of voice assistant market.

Voice assistant market in the South America region is anticipated to witness relatively slower market growth. However, Brazil and Argentina among other countries are projected to witness slow yet steady growth. Voice assistant market in Middle East and Africa occupies a relatively smaller pie of the global voice assistant market.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share from countries such U.S. among others. The reason is attributed to the increase in investments for these technological solutions, adoption of these smart temperature management solutions by various domains and low operational cost.

However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed to presence of large number of electronic manufacturers, increasing government initiatives and the increasing adoption of these solutions by various sectors.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/voice-assistant-market-4003

Intended Audience

• Device manufacturers

• Network Operators

• Distributors

• Suppliers

• Research firms

• Software Developers

• Commercial Banks

• Vendors

• Semiconductor Manufacturers

• End-user sectors

• Technology Investors

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Type

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

Continued…

List of Tables

Table 1 Voice Assistant Market, By Technology

Table 2 Voice Assistant Market, By Application

Table 3 Voice Assistant Market, By End User

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Type

Figure 2 Voice Assistant Market, By Technology (%)

Figure 3 Voice Assistant Market, By Application (%)

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.