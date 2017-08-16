Glass Packaging Market - Positive Long-Term Growth Outlook 2021

Global Glass Packaging Market Information by Application (Alcoholic beverages, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and others) and by Region - Forecast to 2021

Key Players: Owens Illinois Inc., Saint-Gobain, Ardagh Group, Gerresheimer AG, and Vetropack Holding AG, Amcor Ltd, Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd.” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scenario:

Globally there is an increase in demand for alcoholic beverages and beer which has augmented the market for glass packaging. The non-reactive nature of glass makes it a suitable packaging material in pharmaceutical and alcoholic beverages industry. This is backed by the increased awareness for eco-friendly packaging and increase in investments by packaging companies which has led to the growth of the global glass packaging market.

Key Players of Glass Packaging Market:

• Owens Illinois Inc.

• Saint-Gobain

• Ardagh Group

• Gerresheimer AG, and Vetropack Holding AG

• Amcor Ltd, Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd

• Tamron Co., Ltd.

• Piramal Glass Limited

• Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd

• Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ltd.

Study Objectives of Global Glass Packaging Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of various segments and sub-segments of the global glass packaging market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the global glass packaging Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW)

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application and region.

• To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global glass packaging market

Segments:

Global glass packaging market is segmented on the basis of Application and Region. On the basis of application it is segmented as alcoholic beverages, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and others. Additionally on the basis of region, it is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis of Global Packaging Machinery Market:

APAC dominates the global glass packaging market with its fast growing market worldwide. The region is expected to grow in coming years due to increasing glass packaging consumption, particularly in China and India. The demand is dominated by the alcoholic beverages and pharmaceuticals industry.

