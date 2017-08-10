Advanced Biofuels Market to Reach $99.74 Billion with 41.8% CAGR Forecast to 2023

Global Advanced Biofuels Market is expected to grow from $8.64 billion in 2016 to reach $99.74 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 41.8%

Summary

The biodiesel biofuels segment leads the market globally with the biggest market share during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to increasing usage as engine fuel. North America accounted for the largest share in Advanced Biofuels market followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth on account of rapidly expanding manufacturing industry and rising awareness about usage of advanced biofuels in China, Indonesia and India.

Some of the key players in Global Advanced Biofuels Market include A2BE Carbon Capture, LLC, Abengoa bioenergy, Algenol Biofuels, Bankchak Petroleum, Chemtex group, Clariant Produkte (Deutschland) GmbH, DuPont Industrial Biosciences, Fiberight LLC, Fujian Zhongde Energy Co., Ltd, GranBio, Inbicon, INEOS Bio, KiOR Inc., POET-DSM Advanced Biofuels LLC, Sundrop Fuels, Inc., and ZeaChem Inc.

Raw Materials covered:

• Jatropha

• Camelina

• Algae

• Simple Lignocellulose

• Complex lignocellulose

• Other Raw Materials

o Non-Corn Starch Ethanol

Biofuel Types covered:

• Cellulosic biofuels

• Biodiesels

• Biogas

• Biobutanol

• Other Biofuel Types

o Animal Wastes

o Non-food Crop Residues

Process covered:

• Biochemical Process

• Thermochemical Process

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

….

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 A2BE Carbon Capture, LLC

10.2 Abengoa bioenergy

10.3 Algenol Biofuels

10.4 Bankchak Petroleum

10.5 Chemtex group

10.6 Clariant Produkte (Deutschland) GmbH

10.7 DuPont Industrial Biosciences

10.8 Fiberight LLC

10.9 Fujian Zhongde Energy Co., Ltd

10.10 GranBio

10.11 Inbicon

10.12 INEOS Bio

10.13 KiOR Inc.

10.14 POET-DSM Advanced Biofuels LLC

10.15 Sundrop Fuels, Inc.

10.16 ZeaChem Inc.

