Water Treatment System (Point of Use) Market Applications to Boost Global Market to Grow at 9.89% CAGR from 2017 to 2023

Water Treatment System (Point of Use) Market by Technology (Distillation), Device (Counter-top Units), Application (Residential) and Region - Forecast 2023

Key Players in Market are 3M Company (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands), Pentair plc (U.K.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Unilever PLC (U.K.)” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Forecast and Overview:

Market Research Future analysis shows that the global market of Water Treatment System (Point of Use) market is estimated to grow at 9.89% CAGR by the end of the forecast period.

The Global Water Treatment System (Point of Use) Market is majorly driven by factors such as, convenience, fast and safety among others. Focus towards construction, and infrastructural development makes water treatment system (point of use), popular among manufacturers. Water treatment system (Point of use) account for features such as availability and thus can conveniently use whenever required. However high capital costs act as a significant entry barrier. Nowadays, many companies focus on on-site water treatment systems for treating contaminated water generated by construction dewatering activities and maintain groundwater treatment equipment to treat the waste from construction dewatering system. The fast growth of Water Treatment System (Point of use) in the APAC region is a new growth trend.

Major Key Players:

The prominent players in the Water Treatment System (Point of Use) Market include:

• 3M Company (U.S.)

• Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

• Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands)

• Pentair plc (U.K.)

• Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

• Unilever PLC (U.K.)

• LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)

• General Electric Company (U.S.)

• Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

• Danaher Corporation(U.S.)

Market Research Analysis:

The growing demand for infrastructural development and eventually construction, are the major factors driving the market of Water Treatment System (Point of use). Sustained growth in housing segment, government emphasis on infrastructure and increased global demand are expected to drive the water treatment system (Point of use) market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the market of Water Treatment System (Point of use) during the forecast period. This is because of the growth in construction industry and rapidly rising urban population in the region. Water Treatment System (Point of use) demand is growing in housing and infrastructure sector.

Important Pointers Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

4 Global Water Treatment System (Point of use) Market, By Technology

5 Global Water Treatment System (Point of use) Market, By Device

6 Global Water Treatment System (Point of use) Market, By Application

7 Regional Market Analysis

8 Competitive Analysis

Continued…

