Monorail Systems Global Market Estimated To Post A CAGR of ~ 2.70% Up To 2022

The Global Monorail Systems Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to the growing population, urbanization and the burgeoning demand for cost effective transportation Services. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global Monorail Systems Market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The global Monorail Systems market is forecasted to demonstrate an outstanding growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2022).

Monorail Systems is a single rail track service for passengers. The main key drivers for the growth of the monorail Systems are urbanization and increased demand for cost effective & efficient transportation for public services. Straddle monorail by monorail type is estimated to acquire largest share in the global monorail Systems market. As straddle monorail system are low maintenance, easy to install without having spent on expensive track-line construction and also provide safety and reliability compared to suspended monorail Systems. Furthermore, electric monorail system by propulsion type is estimated to be fastest growing segment in the market of monorail Systems as they are energy efficient, reliable and environment friendly. The global Monorail Systems market is expected to register a growth at CAGR of about 2.70% from 2016 to 2022.

Public Private Partnerships (PPP) is the new trend in the Monorail Systems market. Growing urbanization. Growing urbanization leads to an increase in mobility and accelerates the demand for high-capacity public transportation solutions, especially in congested cities and areas. Financing, however, continues to remain an issue of the urban rail segment. Public-private partnership (PPP) has been limited.

Development of infrastructure is a precondition for the economic growth of a country. Increasing demand for quality infrastructure can only be met with robust investment, proficient project management and technological advancement. To meet these requirements, governments are utilizing the capabilities of the private sector in a big way. Public–private partnerships (PPP) have become the preferred mode for the construction and operation of infrastructure projects, both in developed and in developing countries. As most governments in emerging economies are facing fiscal and capacity constraints, PPP provides a way for them to bridge the gap in infrastructure investment.

Monorail Systems Global Market - Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global Market of Monorail Systems appears to be highly competitive yet consolidated. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and product/technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. Vendors are focusing on improving their market performance and are expanding by acquiring promising companies in the fast-growing markets. Marketers strive to provide globally recognised, high-quality, sophisticated and cost-effective diverse range of manufacturing solutions. Placing emphasis on technology, innovation and creativity; these marketers utilises advanced 3-D design software and auto-computer-aided design software to handle technical drawings for training, proposals, approval submissions, production and modification works. These Key Players are investing heavily in research and development projects and to develop state-of-the-art equipment, facilities, advanced technology and processes. They are also leading the expansion plans in the emerging markets such as Brazil, India, Gulf and China. They try to provide services and solutions that are engineered to achieve optimal results while firmly complying with international environmental standards. Through M&A activities, these key players are accelerating continued growth.

Monorail Systems Global Market - Segmentation

Global Monorail Systems Market is segmented in to 4 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation By Monorail Type: Comprises - Straddle and Suspended.

Segmentation By Propulsion Type: Comprises - Electric and Magnetic levitation.

Segmentation By Size: Comprises - Large, Medium, and Compact.

Segmentation By Regions: Comprises Geographical regions - North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Key Players:

Scomi Engineering Bhd, Siemens AG, Bombardier Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., CSR Corporation Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Urbanaut Monorail Technology, Aerobus International, Inc., Intamin Bahntechnik and Woojin Industrial System are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Market of Monorail Systems and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Monorail Systems Global Market - Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the Monorail Systems Market. This hegemony of APAC is projected to get continue in the future followed by North America and Europe. Infrastructural development and increasing demand for efficient passenger transportation service in the economically emerging countries like China and India will drive the market of Monorail Systems in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe and North America hold the second and third position respectively, in the Monorail Systems Market.

Significant growth in the number of PPPs in the past 15 years has made India one of the leading PPP markets in the world. As a result, a PPP eco-system has developed, and currently it comprises institutions, developers, financiers, equity providers, policies and procedures.

