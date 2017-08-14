Smart Temperature Management Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7% by Forecast to 2023

Smart Temperature Management Market, By Component (Hardware, Software) By Device (Conduction, Convection) - Forecast 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

The changing demand for various smartphones, laptops and tablets is boosting the growth of the smart temperature management solutions market. Also, factors such as operational efficiency and usage of various synthetic cooling methods are projected to propel the growth of the smart temperature management market.

The companies are investing largely for better cooling solutions. Various manufacturers are working on new technological cooling solutions such as heat transfer technologies as well. The market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

The technological issues associated with the component and system such as heat effect on transistor operation acts as a technological challenge. Therefore, this challenge is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. Also, the high cost of smart temperature management system is expected to hinder the growth of the smart temperature management market.

Geographically, North-America accounted for the largest market share in the global smart temperature management market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

• API Heat Transfer (U.S.)

• AI Technology, Inc.(U.S.)

• Aavid Thermalloy, LLC (U.S.)

• Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan)

• Honeywell International Inc (U.S.)

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

• Jaro Thermal (U.S.)

• LAIRD PLC (U.K.)

• LORD Corporation (U.S.)

• HEATEX AB (U.S.)

Smart Temperature Management Market:

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into components, devices, end-users and region.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into food & beverages, healthcare and consumer electronics among others. Out of these end-users, consumer electronics is expected to grow over the forecast period, majorly due to increasing demand by consumers and changing lifestyles. Healthcare segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

On the basis of region, the market has been bifurcated into North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world.

Market Research Future Analysis:

The global Smart Temperature Management Market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Perioperative segment of smart temperature management market globally drives the market majorly due to increasing number of surgical procedures performed across the world. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Countries such as Japan, China and India contributes largely to the overall market share. The reason is attributed to the increase in number of manufacturers, stringent government regulations, increasing adoption of renewable energy and also increasing awareness among consumers regarding environment friendly heat management solutions.

North-America accounted for the largest market share. Countries such as U.S. and Canada contributes largely to the overall market share. The reason is attributed to the growing healthcare sector and growing demand for call centers and high investments by the healthcare industry as well as the food & beverage industry.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share from countries such U.S. among others. The reason is attributed to the increase in investments for these technological solutions, adoption of these smart temperature management solutions by various domains and low operational cost.

However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed to presence of large number of electronic manufacturers, increasing government initiatives and the increasing adoption of these solutions by various sectors.

Intended Audience:

• Device manufacturers

• Network Operators

• Distributors

• Suppliers

• Research firms

• Software Developers

• Commercial Banks

• Vendors

• Semiconductor Manufacturers

• End-user sectors

• Technology Investors

