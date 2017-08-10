Wireless Audio Device Market to Reach $32.56 Billion with 12.1% CAGR Forecast to 2023

Wireless Audio Device market is estimated at $14.56 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $32.56 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2016 to 2023

Summary

Global Wireless Audio Device market is estimated at $14.56 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $32.56 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2016 to 2023.Some of the factors influencing the market include growing demand for smart phones as a basis of entertainment, rapid technological advancements and high expenditure on semiconductor for wireless devices. In addition, demand from automotive industry creates huge growth opportunities for market. However, negative health effects on children & other user groups and strict regulations on the frequency range of audio devices are some key factors inhibiting the market growth.

Amongst applications, home audio segment acquired the largest market share owing to constant technological advancements in home audio devices and rising consumer demand for high-performance home theaters. Based on product, soundbars segment is anticipated to grow at the significant CAGR during the forecast period due to its high compatibility with LED TVs, mobile devices, coupled with rising consumer electronics market. North America held the maximum revenue in the global market which can be attributed to higher acceptance of electronic devices and high disposable income of consumers. In addition, U.S. has always been the initial adopter of any new technology, thus providing relatively better opportunities for the large-scale deployment of devices.

Some of the key players in the market include Apple, Inc., Avnera Corporation, Bluetooth Sig, Inc., Bose Corporation, Boston Acoustics, Inc., DEI Holdings, Inc., Harman International, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Plantronics, Inc., Polk Audio, Inc., Sennheiser Electronic GmBH, Shure, Sony Corporation, Vizio, Inc. and VOXX International Corporation.

Technologies Covered:

• Radio Frequency

• Bluetooth

• Wi-Fi

• Airplay

• Other Technologies

o Skaa

o Wisa

o Kleernet

o Play-Fi

o Allplay

o Sonos

Products Covered:

• Headphones

• Headsets

o Wireless Earbuds

o Traditional Headsets

• Speaker Systems

• Microphones

• Soundbars

o Passive Soundbars

o Active Soundbars

• Power Amplifier

• Radio Tuner

• A/V Controller

• Other Products

Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• Automotive

• Home Audio

• Consumer

o Gaming Consoles

o Smartphones

o Laptops/Computers

• Other Applications

o Industrial

o Medical

o Security & Defense

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Apple, Inc.

10.2 Avnera Corporation

10.3 Bluetooth Sig, Inc.

10.4 Bose Corporation

10.5 Boston Acoustics, Inc.

10.6 DEI Holdings, Inc.

10.7 Harman International, Inc.

10.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.9 Plantronics, Inc.

10.10 Polk Audio, Inc.

10.11 Sennheiser Electronic GmBH

10.12 Shure

10.13 Sony Corporation

10.14 Vizio, Inc.

10.15 VOXX International Corporation

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

