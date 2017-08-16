Meniere’s disease market is expected to reach USD 6380.3 million by 2023

Meniere’s Disease Market Research Report- Global Forecast till 2023

Meniere's disease market information, by diagnosis (hearing assessment, balance assessment, and others), by treatment, by end user- global forecast till 2023

Major key Players include Auris Medical,Jubilant Cadista,Otonomy Inc,Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc.,Sound Pharmaceuticals,Ear Company

Market Highlights

The global Meniere’s disease market has been evaluated as a moderately growing market and it is expected to continue growing in the near future. Increasing incidence of Meniere’s disease is the major driver for this market. Increasing funding for new drugs development and clinical trials are leading the market growth. Increasing awareness and adoption of new treatment options are also playing important role in the growth of global Meniere’s disease market.

The market for Meniere’s disease was around USD 4415.3 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 6380.3 million by 2023 which is a projected CAGR of 5.4%.

Key players for global Meniere’s disease market:

• Auris Medical (Switzerland),

• Jubilant Cadista (US),

• Otonomy Inc.(US),

• Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (US),

• Sound Pharmaceuticals (US),

• The Ear Company (Canada),

• WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corporation (US)

• others.

Regional Analysis:

Considering the global scenario of the Meniere’s disease market, there are four main regions, America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

America is the largest market for the Meniere’s disease. The Americas mainly include North America and Latin America. North America is holding the largest market share in which US is dominating this market. Some major factors like new product development and launches, rapid adoption of new therapies, and advanced healthcare facilities are driving the growth for North America Meniere’s disease market. European region is the second important market, especially West European countries are dominating this region. Eastern European countries are also showing significant growth in this market, Due to increasing awareness of the diseases, increasing spending on healthcare and related services, and government initiative to increase awareness as well as to provide affordable healthcare, Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth in this market. Talking about the market scenario of Middle East & Africa, Meniere’s disease, this region is expected to have limited growth. Developed Middle Eastern region is holding the largest market share while Africa region is growing steadily.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Meniere’s Disease Market Research Report- Global Forecast till 2023”

Considering the scenario of the Americas Meniere’s disease market, this region is the largest in global Meniere’s disease market. Increasing number of new cases of Meniere’s disease is the key driver for this market.

Since last few years, the prevalence and incidence is continuously increasing in this region. The Americas mainly include North America and Latin America. Technological advancement, large amount of money investment for R&D, presence of major companies, and rapid adoption of new products, therapies or treatments make North America most influencing and revenue generating region of this market. It is estimated that, there are around 600,000-750,000 people are suffering from this disease while nearly 60,000 new cases found each year in US alone. Latin America Meniere’s disease market is also growing significantly due to various factors like improving healthcare sector, increasing healthcare expenditure and growing awareness of this disease are major driving forces for this market

Table of Content

1. Report Prologue

2. Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

4. Market Segmentation

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Mega Trends

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5. Market Factor analysis

Continue………

