Ad Blue Market: Global Industry Analysis, Demand, Trend, Growth and Forecast to 2027

Global Ad Blue Market, by Type, Application and by Method - Forecast 2027

Growing consumer demand for better fuel efficiency is encouraging automobile buyers to do more investment in diesel engine vehicles. Unlike petrol engines where normal catalyst reduces CO, NOx and Hydrocarbon can be reduced by a SCR catalyst which involves usage of Ad Blue.

Ad Blue is a kind of Urea having high quality solution and thus is easy to use and manufactured according to ISO 22241. It is used with Selective Catalytic Reduction system (SCR) to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide from the exhaust of vehicles. It is a colorless clear liquid which has no harmful effect on environment as well as on health. Ad Blue is the composition of more than 30% of Urea and rest 60 % of deionized water. It is available in various forms such as drums, pumps, Cans and other forms.

The average usage of Ad Blue is depends on the type of vehicle a consumer is using. The time duration of the journey through vehicle also drives how much quantity of Ad Blue is required by the Vehicle. Some characteristics of Ad Blue include suspensions, corrosiveness, crystallization and Not ADR classified.

Key Players of Ad Blue Market:

• Shell

• BASF

• Bosch

• Daimler AG

• Fiat Group Automobiles

• Nissan Chemical

• Komatsu

• Kruse Automotive

• Alchem AG

• Mitsui Chemical

• Yara

Market Segmentation:

Global Ad Blue Market by Types:

• Packaging (Packets, containers, Cans and Drums)

• Equipment (Filling equipment, Tanks, Pumps, Pistols, and Adaptors)

• Others

Global Ad Blue Market by Usage Method:

• Pre combustion (Inter cooling, Swirl and reduction of oil consumption)

• Post combustion (SCR, Particulates filters, EGR)

• Others

Global Ad Blue Market by Applications:

• Commercial vehicles

• Non-road mobile machines

• Cars and passenger vehicles

• Railways

• Others

Global Ad Blue Market Report: Application

It is widely used for applications such as Commercial vehicle, cars, and passenger vehicles. For instance, if a commercial vehicle is equipped with SCR technology, Ad blue is needed. In SCR technology Ad Blue is injected into the exhaust system which releases ammonia and the SCR catalytic converter reduces harmful nitrous oxides into harmless nitrogen and water. It is also used in heavy vehicles such as trucks, busses and Railways.

